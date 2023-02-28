Navigation
Well, Looks Like the Toxic Water From Ohio is Back on Track to Harris County

February 28, 2023 5:29PM

Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo
Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Screenshot

Taking to Twitter once again, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo announced Tuesday that the East Palestine, Ohio contaminated water is once again on its way to a Harris County facility.

The Environmental Protection Agency informed her that the water and soil involved in cleanup efforts after the February 3 train derailment and subsequent fire will resume its journey to Harris County because there are capacity limitations at other sites. Some of the water and the waste from the accident is going to plants in Ohio and Indiana — but they can't handle it all, according to the EPA.

Hidalgo says her office has been assured that safety measures are in place and that EPA will be overseeing the disposal "around the clock."

While saying that Harris County is willing to help out others in industrial disasters, Hidalgo still criticized what she said was poor communication in how this was initially handled. County officials only learned about the first transportation of 500,000 gallons of contaminated water from Ohio in the week after it had already arrived at the Texas Molecular facility in Deer Park. 

The EPA hit pause on further shipments after Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee contacted the EPA administrator asking why there had not been prior notice about the toxic waste movement to the Houston area.

But as of Tuesday, it was all systems go again.

Lina Hidalgo's statement:


