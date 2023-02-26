Navigation
Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Environment

EPA Pauses Transportation of Contaminated Water to Deer Park from Ohio Train Derailment

February 26, 2023 8:04PM

EPA Regional 5 Administrator Debra Shore is accompanied by officials from the Ohio EPA to provide updates about the call to pause transportation.
EPA Regional 5 Administrator Debra Shore is accompanied by officials from the Ohio EPA to provide updates about the call to pause transportation. Screenshot
The Environmental Protection Agency has hit pause on all further transportation of the contaminated water used to fight the fire at the Norfolk Southern train derailment that occurred on February 3 in East Palestine, Ohio.

“The EPA will ensure that all waste is disposed of in a safe and lawful manner and at EPA-certified facilities to prevent further release of hazardous substances and impacts to communities,” said Debra Shore, EPA administrator for region 5.

Up until this decision, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency – a state regulated agency not affiliated with the federal agency – was overseeing the disposal efforts which were carried out solely by Norfolk Southern Railway, Shore said.

Initial transportation of 500,000 gallons of the wastewater to Texas Molecular occurred two weeks ago – without any communication to Harris County officials until a week after it arrived.

Smaller portions of the water were supposed to be transported to another waste management facility in Ohio. However, with this pause, it is unclear where the rest of the wastewater will be transported now.

Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee worked closely with the EPA to determine why the water was transported to Texas and why officials were not notified about the transportation.

In response to Jackson’s announcement, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo expressed her support of the EPA’s decision to pause the transportation of the water.

In a tweet, Hidalgo said that the temporary hold will allow the EPA to assess components of the water and ensure the security of its transportation efforts.
Hidalgo said that the EPA and the Department of Transportation would remain in contact with her office during the decision-making process within the upcoming days.
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Faith Bugenhagen is on staff as a news reporter for The Houston Press, assigned to cover the Greater-Houston area.

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2023 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation