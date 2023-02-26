EPA Pauses Transportation of Contaminated Water to Deer Park from Ohio Train Derailment

Congresswoman Jackson Lee has worked intensely with the EPA and EPA Administrator for the last few days to protect communities from toxic waste disposal. This process of dumping toxic waste in communities without prior notice to local cities and counties has to stop. — Sheila Jackson Lee (@JacksonLeeTX18) February 25, 2023

The Environmental Protection Agency has hit pause on all further transportation of the contaminated water used to fight the fire at the Norfolk Southern train derailment that occurred on February 3 in East Palestine, Ohio.“The EPA will ensure that all waste is disposed of in a safe and lawful manner and at EPA-certified facilities to prevent further release of hazardous substances and impacts to communities,” said Debra Shore, EPA administrator for region 5.Up until this decision, the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency – a state regulated agency not affiliated with the federal agency – was overseeing the disposal efforts which were carried out solely by Norfolk Southern Railway, Shore said.Initial transportation of 500,000 gallons of the wastewater to Texas Molecular occurred two weeks ago – without any communication to Harris County officials until a week after it arrived.Smaller portions of the water were supposed to be transported to another waste management facility in Ohio. However, with this pause, it is unclear where the rest of the wastewater will be transported now.Congresswoman Sheila Jackson Lee worked closely with the EPA to determine why the water was transported to Texas and why officials were not notified about the transportation.In response to Jackson’s announcement, Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo expressed her support of the EPA’s decision to pause the transportation of the water.In a tweet, Hidalgo said that the temporary hold will allow the EPA to assess components of the water and ensure the security of its transportation efforts.Hidalgo said that the EPA and the Department of Transportation would remain in contact with her office during the decision-making process within the upcoming days.