Houston By the Neighborhood: Memorial Villages

It's hard to think of the word "village" when it comes to a city the size of Houston, but nestled in the west part of town are six residential communities known as the Memorial Villages. These upscale enclaves are served by their own police and fire departments and are known for their excellent schools (some fall within Spring Branch ISD), mature trees, and homes that are so stunningly gorgeous they look like castles.

Longtime Houstonians know not to speed when driving through the Villages, and that dedicated security has paid off. In a report released last month by Security Baron, the Memorial Villages were ranked as the fifth safest city in Texas based on an analysis of violent and property crimes.

So how much does it cost to live in this part of town? One bedroom condominiums built in 1978 are listed for between $122,500 and $185,000. When it comes to single family homes, prices range from $650,000 to $9.998 million.

The traditional French estate at 705 Kuhlman was built in 2010 and features five or six bedrooms with 12,061 square feet on more than an acre lot. Guests driving up the circular driveway are greeted by a magnificent porte cochere flanked by columns, a detail that is echoed in the grand entrance foyer. Crystal chandeliers are suspended from domed ceilings with artisan hand-painted murals, while twin staircases with custom metalwork lead to the upstairs recreation areas. The large chef's kitchen is built for entertaining with Thermador appliances and a copper farm sink, while the back yard features a classic swimming pool, outdoor kitchen, and covered loggias for year-round entertaining. The master bedroom suites are located on the ground floor and are adjacent to a spa-inspired luxe bathroom and fitted closets. Kellie Geitner with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty has listed the property at 705 Kuhlman for $7.599 million.

Vickie Driscoll with John Daugherty, REALTORS has the listing for 11526 Wendover Lane. Photo by TK Images

Located on a cul-de-sac on Wendover Lane is this majestic chateau built in 2014. With 9,460 square feet on 1.11 acres, the home features six bedrooms and five full baths and a very castle-like drum tower. Artists worked hand in hand with the construction crews during this build, with bespoke finishes that include wall finishes by The Artists Hand, hand-forged wrought iron hardware, hand-carved millwork, and tile accents from ADR. Antique architectural elements and reclaimed materials are integrated throughout, and the rustic French oak beams complement all of the other finishes: granite, marble, onyx, teak, travertine and walnut. Potter Art Metal Studios fabricated the chandeliers that feature ceiling fan functionality, and there's a whole house generator in case of outages. Experience backyard living at its finest with open and covered living areas and kitchen, a resort-style pool with a tanning ledge and spa, and an intimate wine cellar with a barrel vaulted brick ceiling. Vickie Driscoll with John Daugherty, REALTORS has listed the property at 11526 Wendover Lane for $5.695 million.

Clayton Katz with Compass RE Texas, LLC has the listing for 2002 South Piney Point. Rendering by modern icon

What Merge Architects has envisioned for this oddly shaped lot is simply genius. Roughly pie shaped, the 1.25 acre lot is all angles where it faces the bayou ravine, and the home's 14 folded planes use a design strategy of merging and overlapping volumes. Named The Bravais, the plans call for seven bedrooms in the 8,600 square foot home with two kitchens, an owner's wing, two downstairs suites, and a two story foyer. Planned features for the outdoors include a two story gazebo with full kitchen and bath, a koi pond, a half basketball court that can double as valet parking, and a 60 foot infinity edge waterfall pool overlooking the bayou. Designer touches include Venetian plaster walls, a sculptural staircase that is as much art as it is function, and a contemporary blending of metal, concrete, stone, wood and steel. There are still opportunities or customization by the home's buyers. Clayton Katz, broker associate with Compass RE Texas, LLC, has listed the property at 2002 South Piney Point for $8.5 million.

The Memorial Villages include the cities of Spring Valley Village, Piney Point Village, Bunker Hill Village, Hedwig Village, Hilshire Village and Hunters Creek Village. These independent cities operate autonomously of Houston and all six are served by the Village Fire Department. The Memorial Villages Police Department serves Bunker Hill Village, Piney Point Village and Hunters Creek.

