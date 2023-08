Hopeful For Heat To Go Away? Think Again As Too Hot to Trot Weather Remains

With the potential for temperatures to soar beyond 100 degrees for most of the coming week, the city of Houston’s Office of Emergency Management reactivated its heat emergency plan Monday morning.Cooling centers will be open across the Greater Houston area for residents seeking relief from the extreme weather. Those needing transportation to these buildings can call the city’s 311 service number.The public is advised to limit outdoor activity, especially during the afternoon, check their backseats for children or pets, assist elderly neighbors or family members, stay hydrated, and wear sunscreen and light-colored clothing if outside.According to Eric Berger, a meteorologist with Space City Weather, temperatures are expected to be 100 degrees or higher this week, with Monday and Tuesday as the hottest days.Highs will remain within this range for the rest of the week, with a slight dip expected on Saturday and Sunday as the high-pressure system causing the heat will slowly start to retreat westward. It will still be warm on both days, but there will likely be a two-degree temperature drop throughout the weekend.Any downpours that could lift the burden of this heat are not expected, with daily rain chances between 5 and 10 percent. However, cloud coverage will increase daily chances this weekend to 20 percent.The National Weather Service serving Houston and Galveston has issued an excessive heat warning for 10 counties, including Houston, Trinity, Madison, Walker, San Jacinto, Polk, Burleson, Brazos, Washington and Grimes until 9 p.m. Monday.A heat advisory is in effect until Tuesday at 9 p.m. for much of the Greater Houston area as heat index values of 108 or higher are expected throughout Monday afternoon.List of Available Cooling Centers and Libraries:Acres Homes Multi-Service Center6719 W. Montgomery Rd.Houston, Texas 77091-3105Alief Neighborhood Center11903 Bellaire Blvd.Houston, Texas 77072-2310Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center6402 Market St.Houston, Texas 77020-6840Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center4014 Market St.Houston, Texas 77020-4129Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center3810 W. Fuqua St.Houston, Texas 77045-6402Kashmere Multi-Service Center4802 Lockwood Dr.Houston, Texas 77026-2941Magnolia Multi-Service Center7037 Capitol St.Houston, Texas 77011-4643Northeast Multi-Service Center9720 Spaulding St.Houston, Texas 77016-4841Southwest Multi-Service Center6400 High Star Dr.Houston, Texas 77074-5006Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center4410 Reed RoadHouston, Texas 77051-2718Third Ward Multi-Service Center3611 Ennis St.Houston, Texas 77004-4407West End Multi-Service Center170 Heights Blvd.Houston, Texas 77020-3729Libraries:Acres Homes Library8501 West MontgomeryHouston, TX 77088Alief Regional Library11903 Bellaire Blvd.Houston, TX 77072Blue Ridge Library7007 West FuguaHouston, TX 77489Bracewell Library9002 Kingspoint Dr.Houston, TX 77075Carnegie Library1050 QuitmanHouston, TX 77009Central Library500 McKinneyHouston, TX 77002Clayton Library5300 CarolineHouston, TX 77004Collier Regional Library6200 PinemontHouston, TX 77092Flores Library110 North MilbyHouston, TX 77003Frank Express Library10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)Houston, TX 77096Gregory Library1300 VictorHouston, TX 77019Heights Library1302 Heights Blvd.Houston, TX 77008Hillendahl Library2436 GessnerHouston, TX 77080HMRC Library550 McKinneyHouston, TX 77002Johnson Library3517 Reed RdHouston, TX 77051Jungman Library5830 WestheimerHouston, TX 77057Kashmere Gardens Library5411 PardeeHouston, TX 77026Looscan Library2510 WillowickHouston, TX 77028Mancuso Library6767 BellfortHouston, TX 77087Melcher Library7200 KellerHouston, TX 77012Montrose Library4100 MontroseHouston, TX 77006Moody Library9525 IrvingtonHouston, TX 77076Oak Forest Library1349 West 43rdHouston, TX 77018Park Place Regional Library8145 Park PlaceHouston, TX 77017Pleasantville Library1520 GelhornHouston, TX 77029Ring Library8835 Long PointHouston, TX 77055Robinson-Westchase Library3223 WilcrestHouston, TX 77042Scenic Woods Regional Library10677 Homestead Rd.Houston, TX 77016Smith Library3624 ScottHouston, TX 77004Southwest Express Library6400 High StarHouston, TX 77074Stanaker Library611 S. Sgt Macario GarciaHouston, TX 77011Stella Link Regional Library7405 Stella LinkHouston, TX 77025TECHLink Dixon Library8002 HirschHouston, TX 77016Tuttle Library702 KressHouston, TX 77020Vinson Library3810 West FuquaHouston, TX 77045Walter Library7660 ClarewoodHouston, TX 77036Young Library5107 Griggs RdHouston, TX 77021