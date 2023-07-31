Hopeful For Heat To Go Away? Think Again As Too Hot to Trot Weather Remains

With the potential for temperatures to soar beyond 100 degrees for most of the coming week, the city of Houston’s Office of Emergency Management reactivated its heat emergency plan Monday morning.
Cooling centers will be open across the Greater Houston area for residents seeking relief from the extreme weather. Those needing transportation to these buildings can call the city’s 311 service number.
The public is advised to limit outdoor activity, especially during the afternoon, check their backseats for children or pets, assist elderly neighbors or family members, stay hydrated, and wear sunscreen and light-colored clothing if outside.
According to Eric Berger, a meteorologist with Space City Weather, temperatures are expected to be 100 degrees or higher this week, with Monday and Tuesday as the hottest days.
Highs will remain within this range for the rest of the week, with a slight dip expected on Saturday and Sunday as the high-pressure system causing the heat will slowly start to retreat westward. It will still be warm on both days, but there will likely be a two-degree temperature drop throughout the weekend.
Any downpours that could lift the burden of this heat are not expected, with daily rain chances between 5 and 10 percent. However, cloud coverage will increase daily chances this weekend to 20 percent.
The National Weather Service serving Houston and Galveston has issued an excessive heat warning for 10 counties, including Houston, Trinity, Madison, Walker, San Jacinto, Polk, Burleson, Brazos, Washington and Grimes until 9 p.m. Monday.
A heat advisory is in effect until Tuesday at 9 p.m. for much of the Greater Houston area as heat index values of 108 or higher are expected throughout Monday afternoon.
List of Available Cooling Centers and Libraries:
Acres Homes Multi-Service Center
6719 W. Montgomery Rd.
Houston, Texas 77091-3105
Alief Neighborhood Center
11903 Bellaire Blvd.
Houston, Texas 77072-2310
Denver Harbor Multi-Service Center
6402 Market St.
Houston, Texas 77020-6840
Fifth Ward Multi-Service Center
4014 Market St.
Houston, Texas 77020-4129
Hiram Clarke Multi-Service Center
3810 W. Fuqua St.
Houston, Texas 77045-6402
Kashmere Multi-Service Center
4802 Lockwood Dr.
Houston, Texas 77026-2941
Magnolia Multi-Service Center
7037 Capitol St.
Houston, Texas 77011-4643
Northeast Multi-Service Center
9720 Spaulding St.
Houston, Texas 77016-4841
Southwest Multi-Service Center
6400 High Star Dr.
Houston, Texas 77074-5006
Sunnyside Health and Multi-Service Center
4410 Reed Road
Houston, Texas 77051-2718
Third Ward Multi-Service Center
3611 Ennis St.
Houston, Texas 77004-4407
West End Multi-Service Center
170 Heights Blvd.
Houston, Texas 77020-3729
Libraries:
Acres Homes Library
8501 West Montgomery
Houston, TX 77088
Alief Regional Library
11903 Bellaire Blvd.
Houston, TX 77072
Blue Ridge Library
7007 West Fugua
Houston, TX 77489
Bracewell Library
9002 Kingspoint Dr.
Houston, TX 77075
Carnegie Library
1050 Quitman
Houston, TX 77009
Central Library
500 McKinney
Houston, TX 77002
Clayton Library
5300 Caroline
Houston, TX 77004
Collier Regional Library
6200 Pinemont
Houston, TX 77092
Flores Library
110 North Milby
Houston, TX 77003
Frank Express Library
10103 Fondren (inside Brays Oaks Towers)
Houston, TX 77096
Gregory Library
1300 Victor
Houston, TX 77019
Heights Library
1302 Heights Blvd.
Houston, TX 77008
Hillendahl Library
2436 Gessner
Houston, TX 77080
HMRC Library
550 McKinney
Houston, TX 77002
Johnson Library
3517 Reed Rd
Houston, TX 77051
Jungman Library
5830 Westheimer
Houston, TX 77057
Kashmere Gardens Library
5411 Pardee
Houston, TX 77026
Looscan Library
2510 Willowick
Houston, TX 77028
Mancuso Library
6767 Bellfort
Houston, TX 77087
Melcher Library
7200 Keller
Houston, TX 77012
Montrose Library
4100 Montrose
Houston, TX 77006
Moody Library
9525 Irvington
Houston, TX 77076
Oak Forest Library
1349 West 43rd
Houston, TX 77018
Park Place Regional Library
8145 Park Place
Houston, TX 77017
Pleasantville Library
1520 Gelhorn
Houston, TX 77029
Ring Library
8835 Long Point
Houston, TX 77055
Robinson-Westchase Library
3223 Wilcrest
Houston, TX 77042
Scenic Woods Regional Library
10677 Homestead Rd.
Houston, TX 77016
Smith Library
3624 Scott
Houston, TX 77004
Southwest Express Library
6400 High Star
Houston, TX 77074
Stanaker Library
611 S. Sgt Macario Garcia
Houston, TX 77011
Stella Link Regional Library
7405 Stella Link
Houston, TX 77025
TECHLink Dixon Library
8002 Hirsch
Houston, TX 77016
Tuttle Library
702 Kress
Houston, TX 77020
Vinson Library
3810 West Fuqua
Houston, TX 77045
Walter Library
7660 Clarewood
Houston, TX 77036
Young Library
5107 Griggs Rd
Houston, TX 77021