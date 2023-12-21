Texans Kicker Ka'imi Fairbairn Named AFC Special Teams Player fo the Week

Your AFC Special Teams Player of the Week, King Ka’imi 🤙 pic.twitter.com/EhrbHotuyk — Houston Texans (@HoustonTexans) December 20, 2023

For the five week period of Weeks 10 through 14 of the NFL season, the Houston Texans largely built on their success of the first nine weeks of the season, going 3-2, including a few last second wins. They did so while walking a tightrope at the placekicker position, with Ka'imi Fairbairn on the injured reserve list, leaving kicking duties to street free agent Matt Ammendola.While Ammendola had his moments (like the game winning field goal against the Bengals), there were also plenty of misses and near misses that made Fairbairn's eventual return a welcome sight. This past Sunday, in Tennessee, with the deck stacked against the Texans due to a wave of injuries, Fairbairn returned with a vengeance, kicking four field goals, including this game winner from 54 yards out:Now, THAT'S a moment right there, considering all of the ill will swirling around this game — division battle, Titans wearing Oiler uniforms, and a whole lot more. It was one of two field goals of over 50 yards for Fairbairn that day. Add it all up and Fairbairn is the fifth Houston Texan to win Player of the Week hardware this season, taking home Week 15 AFC Player of the Week honors.It's the second time in his career that Fairbairn has taken him AFC Player of the Week hardware, having won the award in the same week back in 2018 in a 29-22 win over the New York Jets. Fairbairn has missed one field goal all season, and having him performing at this level is crucial heading into the final three weeks, with the playoffs on the line, and at least one more game without C.J. Stroud under center due to concussion symptoms.Fairbairn’s award marks the team’s fifth Player of the Week award on the season, which is tied for most in the AFC. It’s the first time in team history that five different players have garnered the Player of the Week award in the same campaign. Additionally, it's the 56th time a Texan has been named Player of the Week. and the 16th time a special teams player has taken home the honor.