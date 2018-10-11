Weather Weekend: Hello, Autumn!

"It seems like years since it's been here." - Here Comes the Sun, the Beatles

George Harrison may have been singing metaphorically and, in his case, about an end to winter, but in Houston, Texas, it's all about cooler weather, not warmer. "It's been a long, hot, lonely summer" is probably what he would have sung had he been forced to endure the brutal, humidity and hurricane scares of the Texas Gulf Coast. But, just as Gladys Knight realized "Midnight Train to Georgia" sounded far more romantic than the song's original title, "Midnight Train to Houston" (true story), a song about the winter ice breaking is probably more appropriate for music than summer sweat receding, so we'll let it slide.