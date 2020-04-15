Fort Bend ISD Will Go With Online Classes for Rest of 2019-20 School Year

Fort Bend ISD Superintendent Dr. Charles Dupre announced Tuesday in a letter to the FBISD community that his school district won't be doing in person classes for the rest of the school year because of the coronavirus.

Dupre, head of the fourth largest school district in the region, acknowledged in his letter that even if Gov. Abbott allows schools to reopen after May 4, that many parents would have reservations about returning.

"Many families and staff members will be reluctant to return to school and work to avoid potential exposure to the virus. Additionally, because there are only three weeks remaining of instruction after May 4, we believe it will be even more disruptive to our students, staff and teachers to ask them to pivot back into our buildings and the traditional classroom environment," he wrote.

Graduation ceremonies for the Class of 2020 will be postponed to July. Dupre said the district is in the process of working out dates with the Smart Financial Centre in Sugar Land.

Dupree said he made his decision after many discussions with the Fort Bend Board of Trustees. Right now, plans are to reopen the schools in August for the next school year.

A kind of sad marquee of plans and hopes that never happened. Photo by Gary Beaver