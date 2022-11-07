Department of Justice Approves Federal Observers For Election Day

Today, Harris County Attorney, Christian Menefee’s Office, announced the approval from the Department of Justice to send federal observers to polling locations on Election Day. Election Officers, Civil Chief Daniel Hu and Deputy Criminal Chief Sharad Khandelwal will have the responsibility in overseeing the handling of election processes.

Hu will act as the election officer for civil matters, while Khandelwal will act as the criminal election officer.

This approval follows the request of Menefee, County Judge Lina Hidalgo, and Mayor Sylvester Turner, to send these observers in response to a letter from the Texas Secretary of State issuing an audit of the county’s past election performance.

According to the press release that details the approval, these federal observers will be traveling to different polling locations to ensure that there are no interruptions to the election process. They will also be present at the central counting station as polls close and the counting process begins.

Menefee has stated that he had concerns for this upcoming election which included possible intimidation of poll workers and officials attempting to intervene with election results. With the presence of these federal observers, Menefee states that the integrity of the election will be protected.



The Texas Civil Rights Project also asked for federal observers following the receipt of the Secretary of State letter and after Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said his office also would be sending out a security task force to Harris County.



In a press release also published today, the project announced that the Department of Justice approved the organization's request.

Hani Mirza, director of the Texas Civil Rights Project, Hani Mirza said in a statement that he hopes that the federal presence will ensure a smooth election process for voters coming out to the polls.

