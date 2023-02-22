Navigation
Only 3 Days Left to Get Half Price Carnival Tickets For Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

February 22, 2023 12:41PM

You and your friends can hit the carnival at half-price. Photo by Jack Gorman


This Saturday on February 25 will be the last day you can order half price tickets for carnival food, rides and games at this year's Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.
Half price card
Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo

$50 Half-Price Carnival Pack - 150 tickets for rides/game

$10 Half-Price Carnival Pack - 22 tickets for rides/games

$50 Carnival Food Card - $75 value of food/refreshments

$20 Carnival Food Card - $30 value of food/refreshments

Bar-B-Que Contest Admission - $20 / $10 Children (ages 3-12)

NRG Park Grounds Admission - $20 / $10 Children (ages 3-12)

Grounds Season Pass - $50

 
