Houston By the Neighborhood: Rivercrest Estates, a Hidden Oasis

"Horses, peacocks and wonderful things," are just a few of the possibilities that come with living in prestigious Rivercrest Estates, according to Susan Boss, broker associate with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty, who has a trio of listings in the secluded, exurban-style neighborhood. It offers a country-manor lifestyle in the city, and many of the homeowners do keep horses in their back yards, helped in part because the three acre (or more) lots cannot be subdivided.

A wide balcony off the master bedroom overlooks the back yard at 6 West Rivercrest. Photo by TK Images

Sure enough, when we peeked into the back yard of Boss's listing at 6 West Rivercrest — with its balcony views of an entertaining pavilion, pool, and stables with quarters — we saw a pair of horses in the distance. But the main house (shown at the beginning of this story) is the showstopper for this listing. The Palladian-style villa was completed within the last couple of years, calling on artisans to design custom stained glass windows, woodwork, cabinetry and stonework. The floors are done in French oak with basket weave and herringbone patterns, the rotundas from each porte-cochere entry are topped with gold-leafed domes, and the finishes are both extraordinary and elegant: Taj Mahal marble fireplace surround, blue labradorite counters and Crema Marfil marble floors in the kitchen, and a morning room with a custom ceiling of stained zebra wood.

With seven bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and approximately 21,032 square feet of space, the villa at 6 West Rivercrest has been listed for $14.5 million. For more information, view the estate home's web page at 6wrivercrest.com or contact Susan Boss with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty at 713-558-1906 or susanboss.com.

Susan Boss with MTSIR also has the listing for 1 East Rivercrest. Photo by TK Images

In describing the merits of Rivercrest Estates, Boss — a member of MTSIR's Circle of Excellence Hall of Fame — talks about its proximity to Beltway 8 and The Galleria, as well as the neighborhood's secluded feel within the big city environs of Houston. Mature trees, oversized lots with homes set back at least 100 feet from the street, and the occasional peacocks and rabbits all point to this being an oasis in an otherwise concrete desert.

The neighborhood's origins date back to 1946, and Boss's listing at 1 East Rivercrest (shown above) perfectly illustrates the natural appeal of this area. But for us it's the details found within that make this estate home so remarkable: a sweeping staircase with ornate balustrades is capped by a stained glass rose window that filters the home with colored light, dentil crown moulding surrounds the dining and living rooms, and a second floor master en suite has elevator access.

With five bedrooms, five full bathrooms, and approximately 7,267 square feet of space, the estate home at 1 East Rivercrest has been listed for $2.9 million. For more information, view the home's web page at 1eastrivercrest.com or contact Susan Boss with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty about upcoming open houses; call 713-558-1906 or visit susanboss.com.

Love the neighborhood but prefer a different type of architecture? Homes in Rivercrest Estates range in size from 3,000 to 20,000+ square feet, and have been built in a variety of styles including ranch, traditional, Mediterranean and contemporary. Boss also has the listing for a gated lot located on 3.5 acres at the 35 East Rivercrest address — a blank slate for your next dream home.

This heavily wooded lot has just been listed for $2.29 million. For information, contact Susan Boss with Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty at 713-558-1906 or susanboss.com.



Patricia Reed with John Daugherty, Realtors has the listing for 27 East Rivercrest. Photo by TK Images

Patricia Reed, a sales associate and top producer with John Daugherty, Realtors, tells us that being located within the Houston Independent School District isn't a negative. Plus, there are a dozen other private schools in the neighborhood and it's close to the desirable The Kinkaid School. Within HISD, Westside High School is now earning a good rating and has distinction designations in the categories of read/ELA, science, mathematics, social studies and post-secondary, while it ranks in the top 25 percent for student progress and closing performance gaps.

Reed has two listings within Rivercrest Estates; and the Southern or French Colonial style home at 27 East Rivercrest (shown above) has more than a few surprises, including a two-story great room with faux finished French style fireplace mantel, outdoor jogging trail, tennis court, lap pool, gazebo and fire pit.

The indoor pool at 27 East Rivercrest. Photo by TK Images

Once owned by an international hotelier, the former owner imparted a luxury feel when he built this indoor pool surrounded by floor-to-ceiling French doors and columns at 27 East Rivercrest. "He built it for his family and then decided to build another on the street and sold this home to my [clients]," says Reed. "It's just like living in a private compound. Private, and wonderful."

With nine (or ten) bedrooms, nine full bathrooms, and approximately 14,094 square feet of space, the estate home at 27 East Rivercrest has been listed for just under $5 million. For more information contact Patricia Reed with John Daugherty, Realtors; call 713-903-8107 or visit johndaugherty.com.



Patricia Reed with John Daugherty, Realtors also has the listing for 601 Crestbend. Photo by TK Images

Reed also has the listing for 601 Crestbend, a street that she's familiar with having lived on it in the '90s. "It's great for kids. They can go out their front door and run around; most of the lots are around three acres," says Reed. "People on Crestbend can look out their back window at natural, lush landscaping and trees; you feel like you’re not in Houston. It's kind of like being on vacation."

Constructed in 2013 by Jameson Custom Homes, the Mediterranean style home at 601 Crestbend features custom finishes throughout the home, including its grand entry with a curved floating staircase surrounded by an elegant iron balustrade. The formal dining room has hardwood flooring inset with travertine and a 15-light chandelier on a winch. In the back yard there's a covered lanai with fireplace, a summer kitchen with a vaulted wood ceiling and inset speakers, and a master suite with tray ceiling and adjacent command center/office.

With five bedrooms, six full bathrooms, and approximately 7,831 square feet of space, the estate home at 601 Crestbend has been listed for $3.7 million. For more information, view the home's web page at 601-crestbend-drive.com or contact Patricia Reed with John Daugherty, Realtors about upcoming open houses; call 713-903-8107 or visit johndaugherty.com.

Beth Cassidy with the Cassidy Group at Walzel Properties has this listing in Rivercrest Estates. Photo by TK Images

The putting/chipping green on the grounds of this expansive compound in Rivercrest Estates is the first clue that sports are a priority for this family. Behind the main house and guest house is a professional sports complex with an indoor basketball court, a professionally-equipped gym, and hydrotherapy immersion tanks.

Beth Cassidy with the Cassidy Group at Walzel Properties tells us that a sports pro once called this ultra-luxurious Mediterranean-style estate home base, and labels it "a gem." One look at the main home's interiors and you'll see why. The kitchen is wrapped with bar seating and features an octagonal tray ceiling, the dining room is set apart on a raised marble platform, an elevated mosaic tub is centered within one of the rotundas, and the grand living room features soaring ceilings with views of the resort-style swimming pool. Indoor recreation includes a pool table and bar on the second floor landing, a room currently dedicated to arcade games, and a luxe media room with rear mounted projection.

With 11 bedrooms, ten full bathrooms, and approximately 11,384 square feet of space, the ultra-luxurious home within Rivercrest Estates has been listed for $6 million. For more information email Beth Cassidy with the Cassidy Group at Walzel Properties; or call 832-646-2982.

For more information about the Rivercrest neighborhood, visit rivercrestestates.com.