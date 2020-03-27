Fort Bend Reports First COVID-19 Related Death

Fort Bend County Health & Human Services has just announced the first COVID-19 related death in the county: a woman in her 70s with pre-existing medical conditions.

Before she died, she was hospitalized briefly in a local hospital. She died late Wednesday, March 25 and her physicians agree that cornavirus was a contributing factor in her death.

“The hearts and prayers of Fort Bend County are with the patient’s family in these trying times,” said KP George, Fort Bend County Judge and Director of Homeland Security & Emergency Management. “As a community, we must come together to follow the CDC Guidelines and the Fort Bend County ‘Stay Home to Save Lives’ Order to slow the spread of this unprecedented global pandemic.”

T date there have been 86 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Fort Bend with eight recovered.