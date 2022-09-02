Five 2022 College Football Season Win Total Best Bets

The 2022 college football season is not only upon us, but technically it's already begun, with a slew of Week 0 games last weekend, the most notable being a Northwestern upset of Nebraska in Ireland. The schedule really kicks in this weekend, with a bunch of great Week 1 matchups, highlighted by Notre Dame traveling to Ohio State.You can bet your bottom dollar that I will be betting my bottom dollar on a boatload of games this weekend and every weekend, but if you want a slower burn and more responsible way to bet college football, I always recommend season win total bets. It's a good way to garner a rooting interest in certain teams without the wild swings of betting single games.With that said, here are five season win total bets that I've already placed, and you should too:Last season's Red Raider squad was going to ride the arm of Oregon transfer Tyler Shough at quarterback, but unfortunately, he broke his clavicle in September and was done for the season. The silver lining is that it kept Though from turning pro, and now he's back, teamed up with offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, who was the architect of some high octane offenses at Houston Baptist and Western Kentucky. New head coach Joey McGuire brings a good energy to the program, and he has been very complementary of Though in the preseason. A .500 record gets you to the pay window!I think Kedon Slovis, the USC transfer, is one of the more interesting quarterbacks in the country, having gone from likely first round pick before last season at USC to exiled transfer with the Trojans' hire of Lincoln Riley as head coach. Still, I have a hard time backing a team that lost an ACTUAL first round pick at quarterback (Kenny Pickett) and lost a Biletnikoff Award candidate at wide receiver to the transfer portal (Jordan Addison). This feels like a 7-8 win team, at most.Last season was the first season under new head coach Jedd Fisch, and the Wildcats went just 1-11, with the only win an uninspiring 10-3 win over Cal, in a game where Cal was missing a bunch of its players. However, I think Arizona should have a much better offense this season, led by transfer QB Jayden De Laura, the 2021 Pac-12 Offensive Freshman of the Year. They only need to find three wins on the entire schedule, come on!The Iowa Hawkeyes have only failed to win seven games in a full season (read; non-COVID season) four times in the last two decades, so they appear to be a lock to get into position for an OVER. The 2021 iteration of Hawkeye football won ten games, and they were actually pretty sucky offensively. The defense was really good, and should be good again, so fi they improve even slightly offensively, they should be in good shape. They get home games against Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa State, Nebraska and Northwestern.NC State is very much in play to compete for a conference title in the ACC, which means getting over 8.5 wins would be a virtual given, if they're able to hang in that race. The key cog for the Wolfpack is junior QB Devin Leary. As a sophomore, Leary threw for 3,433 yards with 35 touchdowns and just five interceptions.NC State returns 10 starters on defense, from a group that finished 21st nationally in total defense in 2021. The non-conference schedule is always something to examine when you bet an OVER, and the Wolfpack go against East Carolina, Charleston Southern, and Connecticut. Three cupcakes, and we love cupcakes!