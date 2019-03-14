Five Body Parts of Houston Athletes Crucial To Houston Sports Fans' 2019 Happiness

If you're reading this post then it probably means you're among the Houstonians whose emotional well being is just a little too tied to the fate of your sports teams. It's OK, you're far from alone. In the fourth largest city in the country, with professional and collegiate teams that are performing at nearly peak level, there are hundreds of thousands of folks who care a little too much. I'm one of them; it's fine.

To that end, injuries matter. One small misstep by the wrong player, and — POOF! — the season goes up in smoke. Hell, you could argue that there are certain sports injuries where many Houstonians would easily sacrifice a body part of their own to ensure health for the most key players on their favorite teams, as crazy as that sounds.

With all of that said, here are the recently injured body parts that are most inextricably linked to the overall happiness of Houston sports fans: