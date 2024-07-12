The Five Most Important Houston Texan Non Starters

Three years ago, the Houston Texans had maybe half dozen decent NFL players on their team. Depth wasn't even a consideration, because there weren't even good players at the top of the depth chart, let alone the backup levels. Things didn't get much better in 2022, but last year, the worm turned. Depth was still an issue, in spots, but you could see the foundation being built.Now, here comes 2024, with numerous sexy offseason acquisitions and a slew of young players who are on accelerated developmental arcs. If the front line players go down, the Texans are better equipped to deal with the triage this season than in years past. Some positions are more important than others, so with that in mind, here are the five most important reserve players on the 2024 Houston Texans:We know the Texans' top three wide receivers are going to cause a lot of sleepless nights for defensive coordinators this season. Every team in the league would trade their top three wideouts for Nico Collins, Stefon Diggs, and Tank Dell. However, if one of them goes down, it will likely be Metchie stepping into the breach. Metchie missed his rookie season as he was being treated for cancer, and then last season, his de facto rookie year, he only caught 16 balls. Two years removed from cancer now, he has looked far more explosive in workouts, and C.J. Stroud raves about him. Metchie reaching his potential in his third season would be great to see.Last season, Mills was the backup all season long, until the team actually ended a backup quarterback in Week 15, and then DeMeco Ryans pivoted to veteran Case Keenum, who was able to defeat the Titans in a huge Week 15 win. I would expect that to be different this year. Mills has the physical skills edge on Keenum, and now he has a year in the system under his belt. With all these weapons on offense, I would actually have a quiet confidence that Mills could still move the football.Patterson was a nice surprise as a sixth round rookie for the Texans, stepping in at center when Scott Quessenberry and fellow rookie Juice Scruggs went down with injuries. With Scruggs as the likely starter at center now, Patterson is competing for the left guard spot with Kenyon Green and Kendrick Green. However, if he doesn't win that spot, Patterson's versatility and rookie season experience make him a valuable backup piece, at center and both guard spots.The signing of Autry ended up getting far less attention that it deserved, mostly because the Texans proceeded to sign Danielle Hunter, and trade for Joe Mixon and eventually Stefon Diggs after signing Autry away from the Colts. With Will Anderson and Hunter penciled in at defensive end, Autry's role on the team will be part of that defensive end rotation and bumping inside to defensive tackle on passing downs. Calling him a "reserve" is probably unfair, because Autry should see as much action as practically anybody on the defensive line.This is a big one. One of the few bright spots on the horrible 2022 season, Pierce was never able to get out fo first gear in 2023. His grasp of Bobby Slowik's offense never came around, and by the end of the season, Pierce was getting no offensive snaps in the playoff games. It seems like coaching staff and front office have hit a reset button with Pierce, and they're going to trust that he grows into the system. If something happens to Mixon, as of right now, it would be Pierce's show in the backfield, which is a little scary.