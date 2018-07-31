Houston Texans Training Camp: Five Position Battles To Watch

Today is my first day at Houston Texans training camp in West Virginia, and aside from my excitement over temperatures that are about 15 to 20 degrees cooler than those in Houston, I am very excited to visually make my way around the practice fields for the first time in 2018. (I say "visually" because my m.o. is to perch myself atop the bleachers where literally every position group is visible from on high, and then use my eyes to walk around practice.)

So as the 2018 preseason further unfolds, here are five position battles that will garner a disproportionate amount of my attention later this morning and throughout the week:

KAREEM JACKSON vs JUSTIN REID

After years of playing footsies with a full time move to safety for Kareem Jackson, Bill O'Brien and Romeo Crennel finally pulled the trigger this offseason. They, along with GM Brian Gaine, were also fortunate enough to have Stanford safety Justin Reid fall into their laps with the 68th pick. If Reid is who the Texans think he is, then it will feel like they landed a late first round pick with the 68th pick. The guess here is that the Texans are going to use so many different formations defensively that both guys will see the field plenty, but my other guess is that Reid will establish himself as the second safety on this team after Tyrann Mathieu coming out of camp.