Houston Texans Set to Select 42nd Overall in NFL Draft

Luke Musgrave, TE, Packers, 2023

Andrew Booth, CB, Vikings, 2022

Liam Eichenberg, OL, Dolphins, 2021

Laviska Shenault, WR, Jaguars, 2020

Drew Lock, QB, Broncos, 2019

Mike Gesicki, TE, Dolphins, 2018

Marcus Williams, S, Saints, 2017

Kamalei Correa, LB, Ravens, 2016

Jalen Collins, CB, Falcons, 2015

Jordan Matthews, WR, Eagles, 2014

Menelik Watson, OL, Raiders, 2013

Jonathan Martin, OL, Dolphins, 2012

Brooks Reed, LB, Texans, 2011

Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots, 2010

Jairus Byrd, S, Bills, 2009

Eddie Royal, WR, Broncos, 2008

Tony Ugoh, OL, Colts, 2007

Danieal Manning, S, Bears, 2006

Kevin Burnett, LB, Cowboys, 2005

Travis LaBoy, LB, Titans, 2004

Ken Hamlin, S, Seahawks, 2003

Larry Tripplett, DT, Colts, 2002

Tommy Polley, LB, Rams, 2001

Cornelius Griffin, DT, Giants, 2000



In the last two NFL Drafts, Houston Texans fans have not had to wait very long for their favorite team to be on the clock. Back in 2022, the team was picking third overall, and selected cornerback Derek Stingley, Jr. Last year, in an epic fifteen minutes or so, the Texans selected quarterback C.J. Stroud and then immediately traded up to take defensive end Will Anderson, Jr.We won't see fireworks like THAT again in this draft, nor likely any future drafts. Last year's first night for the Texans will be hard to top, for sure, and for this draft season, that's okay. As it turns out, Stroud and Anderson were driving forces in flipping the Texans from laughing stock into a contender, and now, with no picks in round one, Texan fans can relax and breathe until Friday night (barring a Nick Caserio trade back into the first round).As of right now, the Texans aren't slated to make a pick until the 42nd overall selection, the 10th pick of the second round of the draft, likely sometime between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. The 42nd overall pick certainly lacks in sizzle compared to where the Texans have kicked off their drafts the last two years, but there is still value there.Courtesy of Statmuse.com , here are all of the 42nd overall picks since the year 2000:For Texans fans, here are the three most relevant 42nd overall picks in the NFL Draft since 2000:Manning was a solid rookie on a Bears team that made the Super Bowl that season. He would go on to play five seasons in Chicago, before signing with the Houston Texans prior to the 2011 season, where he and cornerback Johnathan Joseph represent the most significant free agency haul in franchise history.The man they call "Gronk" never played for the Texans, but he went up against them a number of times, when it seemed like the Texans were playing the Patriots every season. Gronkowski goes down as arguably they greatest tight end in the history of the sport. There's been no one else even close to Gronknowski selected with the 42nd selection overall.In 2011, the Texans actually made two really good selections with their first two picks — Reed in the second round, and some guy named Watt in the first round. Both played at about the same level as rookies, and then in 2012, Watt got a rocket strapped to his back and became one of the best players at any position, across the sport. Still, Reed had a nice career, playing four seasons in Houston, before getting a big deal to sign with the Falcons in 2015.