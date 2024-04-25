Houston Texans Set to Select 42nd Overall in NFL Draft

We won't see fireworks like THAT again in this draft, nor likely any future drafts. Last year's first night for the Texans will be hard to top, for sure, and for this draft season, that's okay. As it turns out, Stroud and Anderson were driving forces in flipping the Texans from laughing stock into a contender, and now, with no picks in round one, Texan fans can relax and breathe until Friday night (barring a Nick Caserio trade back into the first round).
As of right now, the Texans aren't slated to make a pick until the 42nd overall selection, the 10th pick of the second round of the draft, likely sometime between 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Friday evening. The 42nd overall pick certainly lacks in sizzle compared to where the Texans have kicked off their drafts the last two years, but there is still value there.
Courtesy of Statmuse.com, here are all of the 42nd overall picks since the year 2000:
Luke Musgrave, TE, Packers, 2023
Andrew Booth, CB, Vikings, 2022
Liam Eichenberg, OL, Dolphins, 2021
Laviska Shenault, WR, Jaguars, 2020
Drew Lock, QB, Broncos, 2019
Mike Gesicki, TE, Dolphins, 2018
Marcus Williams, S, Saints, 2017
Kamalei Correa, LB, Ravens, 2016
Jalen Collins, CB, Falcons, 2015
Jordan Matthews, WR, Eagles, 2014
Menelik Watson, OL, Raiders, 2013
Jonathan Martin, OL, Dolphins, 2012
Brooks Reed, LB, Texans, 2011
Rob Gronkowski, TE, Patriots, 2010
Jairus Byrd, S, Bills, 2009
Eddie Royal, WR, Broncos, 2008
Tony Ugoh, OL, Colts, 2007
Danieal Manning, S, Bears, 2006
Kevin Burnett, LB, Cowboys, 2005
Travis LaBoy, LB, Titans, 2004
Ken Hamlin, S, Seahawks, 2003
Larry Tripplett, DT, Colts, 2002
Tommy Polley, LB, Rams, 2001
Cornelius Griffin, DT, Giants, 2000
For Texans fans, here are the three most relevant 42nd overall picks in the NFL Draft since 2000:
DANIEAL MANNING, S, 2006, Bears
Manning was a solid rookie on a Bears team that made the Super Bowl that season. He would go on to play five seasons in Chicago, before signing with the Houston Texans prior to the 2011 season, where he and cornerback Johnathan Joseph represent the most significant free agency haul in franchise history.
ROB GRONKOWSKI, TE, 2010, Patriots
The man they call "Gronk" never played for the Texans, but he went up against them a number of times, when it seemed like the Texans were playing the Patriots every season. Gronkowski goes down as arguably they greatest tight end in the history of the sport. There's been no one else even close to Gronknowski selected with the 42nd selection overall.
BROOKS REED, LB, 2011, Texans
In 2011, the Texans actually made two really good selections with their first two picks — Reed in the second round, and some guy named Watt in the first round. Both played at about the same level as rookies, and then in 2012, Watt got a rocket strapped to his back and became one of the best players at any position, across the sport. Still, Reed had a nice career, playing four seasons in Houston, before getting a big deal to sign with the Falcons in 2015.
Listen to Sean Pendergast on SportsRadio 610 from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. weekdays. Also, follow him on Twitter at twitter.com/SeanTPendergast, on Instagram at instagram.com/sean.pendergast, and like him on Facebook at facebook.com/SeanTPendergast.