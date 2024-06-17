Ten Former Houston Texans I need to Hear From About the Dark Times of 2020-2021

As we outlined in a post here late last week, for whatever reason, perhaps coincidence, it seems like former Houston Texans employees have had a chance to dish on the very, very dark times of the 2020 COVID season (the last in the Bill O'Brien Era) and the subsequent 2021 season (the 4-13 fever dream that was the David Culley Era).
Specifically, former running back David Johnson, former wide receiver Randall Cobb, and former head coach/GM Bill O'Brien have all given their perspective on those horrible times on separate podcasts within the last couple weeks. It's bene enlightening, and for the most part, I've come away feeling the same or slightly better about each guy.
With that said, I'd like to see this become a trend! I need more former Texans from that era, especially the timeframe from the January 2020 playoff loss in Kansas City through the meat of the David Culley-led season of 2021. Trust me, this is a much easier exercise to endure now that the Texans are good at football again.
Here are the ten I'd like to hear from, their position with the Texans, the topic I most need them to discuss, and the likelihood we ever her from them publicly about said topic:
J.J. WATT, defensive end and franchise icon
Watt has already discussed his release from the Texans in February 2021, so I think I'd like his take on the chaotic period from the end of the 2020 season through his release, in which Nick Caserio was hired out of nowhere, David Culley was hired out of nowhere, and Deshaun Watson demanded a trade. I'd love to know what was going through his head.
Likelihood WATT Dishes: 5 percent
DESHAUN WATSON, quarterback and eventual super-defendant
Throughout this time period inquisition, Watson did very little talking. At the time of his trade request, he spoke through cryptic rap lyrics on social media, and then after the lawsuits began flying, he stopped talking at all. Ya know, Miranda rights and what not. I'd like to know what it was like for Watson to go to practice every day during the early part of 2021 training camp, knowing he would never play for the team again. What was it like playing safety in walk through sessions?
Likelihood WATSON Dishes: 50 percent
JUSTIN REID, safety
This one is easy -- I need to know specifically what happened and why it happened when Reid was benched for a game in 2021 due to conduct behind the scenes. Reportedly, Reid and wide receiver Chris Conley got into during a team meeting. For me, it boils down to this -- Reid was good at his job, Conley was not, nor was Culley. Reid was never a problem behind the scenes before either of them arrived. I side with Reid.
Likelihood REID Dishes: 65 percent
DeANDRE HOPKINS, All Pro wide receiver
I would want to know if Hopkins thought he was getting prank called when he found out he was getting traded, how hard he laughed at what the Texans received for him, and how much pleasure he took in watching Bill O'Brien's and Jack Easterby's kingdom crumble.
Likelihood HOPKINS Dishes: 80 percent
BRANDIN COOKS, wide receiver and Easterby truther
Cooks was brought in a few weeks after the Hopkins trade, ostensibly to replace Hopkins, and while he was largely productive over his three seasons as a Texan, it did not end well. From Cooks, I'd like to know if he perceived any blowback for being a hand picked Jack Easterby truther. The two had a close relationship going back to New England in 2017.
Likelihood COOKS Dishes: 85 percent
ROSS BLACKLOCK, defensive tackle
Blacklock, a Houston native, was the player the Texans selected with the second round pick they received for Hopkins. He was gone after a couple seasons, but I'd love to know what it was like to be a rookie in O'Brien's 2020 camp and a young player in the directionless Culley camp.
Likelihood BLACKLOCK Dishes: 50 percent
ROMEO CRENNEL, interim head coach and affable grandpa
Crennel was in a cushy office job with the Texans when O'Brien was fired after four games, and he was asked to take over. I'd like to know if he anticipated that possibility when he stuck around. After all, that 2020 season had an insanely difficult first four games.
Likelihood CRENNEL Dishes: 35 percent
ANTHONY WEAVER, defensive coordinator
Weaver had one season as the Texans DC, after several seasons as a position coach. He was very popular with the players, and a rising star, so the 2020 season probably set his ascent back a couple years. He's now the DC in Miami. I'd like to know from Weaver how he felt about the 2020 offseason, where the Texans did nothing to improve the defensive personnel. Weaver was kind of set up to fail.
Likelihood WEAVER Dishes: 15 percent
DAVID CULLEY, head coach (no really, he was the head coach)
As poor a head coach as Culley was, I loved hearing him talk! He was a much better story teller than he was a head coach. Culley dishing on anything during his tenure is A-OK with me. Just wind him up, let him go, and there will be at least a dozen glorious nuggets.
Likelihood CULLEY Dishes: 60 percent
JACK EASTERBY, Jack Easterby
This podcast WILL happen someday, and when it does, I'm sure the failure of the Houston Texans during his time in the building will have very few Easterby fingerprints on it, according to ol' Jacko. To his credit, he did deliver Caserio, who's turned out to be a very good GM. Somewhere, I know Easterby is taking credit for THAT, while deflecting blame for Caserio needing to be hired in the first place.
Likelihood EASTERBY Dishes: 90 percent
