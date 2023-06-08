Navigation
Former President Donald Trump Indicted over Investigation into Classified Documents

June 8, 2023 9:23PM

This is the second time that former President Donald Trump will face criminal charges, amid other active investigations into his alleged illegal conduct.
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted in the special counsel’s investigation regarding classified documents found at his Mar-A-Lago home.

He is the first former president to face federal charges. The indictment details seven counts, at least one will be a conspiracy account according to initial reports.

The special counsel’s investigation into the matter was brought to the public after thousands of documents, including at least 100 that were marked classified, were found at his Florida property following the end of his presidency.

According to court filings, prosecutors were pursuing Trump for alleged illicit mishandling of the documents and obstruction of justice.

Trump took to his social media platform, Truth Social, to let his supporters know of the indictment. According to the post, he will appear at the Federal Courthouse in Miami on Tuesday, June 13.

These are not the first criminal charges against the former president, as he faced 34 counts of falsifying business records brought against him by Alvinn Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney in Manhattan District Court.

They may also not be the last, as two other investigations into Trump’s conduct are underway, including one in Georgia over allegations of election-tampering and another into his participation in the January 6 insurrection.

Trump faces these legal challenges while attempting to override current President Joe Biden’s re-election efforts and secure the presidency in 2024 once again.
