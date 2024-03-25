True March Madness! Former Texans VP Jack Easterby is Back in Our Lives!

The former team chaplain and character coach for the New England Patriots arrived in Houston in April of 2019, with a very nebulous job description, and over time, he wound up as the most powerful person in the building. It was a wildly sound strategy by Easterby to "Game of Thrones" his way into what I'm assuming was his dream job, but in the process he made everyone in the building miserable and wound up getting rid of some really good people.
Most of all, he was completely unqualified for most of what he was being asked to do. It's no coincidence that, on his watch, the team went 4-12 in 2020, 4-13 in 2021, and was on its way to a 3-13-1 record in 2022. Easterby knew as much about football as the ninth best owner in your fantasy league.
Times are way better now, we know this. On occasion, RARE occasion, people will wonder "What ever happened to Easterby?" My answer is always twofold. First, I'm assuming he's been sitting on a gigantic pile of severance money (He was reportedly making $3 million per year with the Texans.). Second, he is active on X.com, and his timeline would indicate he's trying to tweet his way into the chance to dupe some owner again.
This past weekend, though, we got our first public glimpse of Easterby since the firing, and the internet went crazy thinking that Easterby may have found his next mark. Shortly after the Texas A&M men's basketball team knocked off Nebraska, this video surfaced:
If you're new to the Jack Easterby Experience, like maybe you just moved to Houston in the last few months, know this — there isn't a single Aggie of the few dozen I know and correspond with who thought "Oh, cool!" The range of emotions ran the gamut, from "quietly nervous" to "WE ARE SCREWED!"
Jack Easterby hugging Wade Taylor. pic.twitter.com/mvEJCLg3ec— David Nuño (@DavidNuno) March 23, 2024
So, has Jack Easterby infiltrated the A&M inner circle of head coach Buzz Williams, and does he have a formal role with the team. Williams was asked about this after the game on Friday:
As Williams points out, he and Easterby go way back. On the aforementioned X.com timeline of Easterby, the only person who gets more retweets from Jack is Jesus Christ himself. Bible verses and Buzz Williams, with the occasional "inspirational quite that inspires no one" mixed in. So these two have history, Williams and Easterby.
"He's just visiting. I've known Coach Jack for long before he was with the Texans."— Jason Bristol (@JBristolKHOU) March 23, 2024
I asked Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams about Jack Easterby being here in Memphis last night for Aggies' win over Nebraska. @khou https://t.co/AKXxDUkAFI pic.twitter.com/U4j6QcvtrC
While Williams, likely aware of the toxic cloud that started following Easterby when he started chopping off heads here in Houston, was like "Nothing to see here," it does appear Easterby has been more than just an innocent spectator of the Agggies' late season run. Courtesy of KHOU,com:
People in Houston have a hard time believing this, but most versions of Easterby that predate his run with the Texans are actually mentioned glowingly. His time in New England as character coach had largely positive reviews, and he's spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs and the University of South Carolina, as well. Again, he was never viewed as a conniving manipulator until he got to Houston.
“No, he's just visiting,” Buzz said, adding he’s known ‘Coach Jack’ Easterby for more than a decade. ”He's just here at the game.”
Earlier, however, Aggies guard Jace Carter mentioned Easterby has been with the team since March 2, at the Georgia game.
“He leads our chapel,” said Carter. “He's led our chapel ever since. This is a good dude. Prays really hard for us.”
The Aggies won five in a row before falling to Florida in the SEC tournament.
When asked about Easterby, Texas A&M guard Wade Taylor IV said Saturday in the Aggies locker room that, “We have chapel every morning and 'Coach Jack' has come in and made a mark on our program."
So maybe there really is nothing to see here, Aggies. Maybe Easterby's made his life changing money from the McNairs and he's back to focusing on the things he's good at. Maybe. If I were Buzz Williams, though, I might watch my back.
