 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
Fort Bend County Judge KP George
Fort Bend County Judge KP George
Screenshot

Fort Bend Opens First COVID-19 Testing Site in County

Houston Press | March 25, 2020 | 7:23pm
AA

Fort Bend County Judge KP George and Fort Bend County Health & Human Services Director and Local Health Authority Dr. Jacquelyn Johnson Minter in coordination with OakBend Medical Group Wednesday night announced the first COVID-19 testing site in Fort Bend County.

“Oakbend Medical Group is launching the first COVID-19 testing site in Fort Bend County. We are proud to support this effort for the well-being of our residents. This is yet another example of the great work of one of our major Fort Bend community partners, OakBend Medical Group,” said County Judge KP George. “For those seeking to be tested, it is important the guidelines and protocols are followed to ensure a smooth process.”

Effective Thursday, March 26, 2020, OakBend Medical Group will conduct COVID-19 Testing if, and only if, the patient meets the following criteria:

Related Stories

·

         Initial criteria for the COVID-19 Testing will require a Telehealth visit:

· A telehealth visit will be instituted by calling 281-238-7870

· Our Medical staff will schedule a visit via tele health

· The patient will be screened during the Telehealth visit for criteria that suggests a possible positive COVID-1

· Criteria for COVID-19 Testing:

· Patients must have symptoms (fever, cough, shortness of breath) AN D/OR have one of the following risk factors:

· Older than 65 years old

· People who have serious underlying health conditions (heart disease, diabetes, lung disease/asthma, HIV, immunocompromised)

· Healthcare workers with suspected exposure

· COVID-19 testing is 8am – lpm with the numbers of tests limited

· All tests must have an order from the telehealth visit

· Test Results take 24-48 hours

· COVID-19 testing will be charged to patient insurance for patients that have Medicare, Medicaid or Commercial insurance. For self-pay patients the cost of the test is $100 at the time of service. Patients m ust pay by credit/ debit card prior to arriving for the COVID-19 testing.

· The patient will be given instructions by the provider’s office to come to the testing


For more information, please visit: fbhealth.org/testing for covid-19  

 
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 30-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Validation request

User validation required to continue..

Please type the text you see in the image into the text box and submit

[ Refresh the page to generate a new image. ]

Note:


Validation needed due to the detection of invalid input from this client IP address, error code : 421
Number of attempts left : 5

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >