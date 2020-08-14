Fort Bend County Offers No Cost Spay & Neuter Program

Ready to help out with spaying and neutering your pets.

Today starting at 8 a.m. Fort Bend County Commissioner Ken R. DeMerchant and Fort Bend County Animal Services in collaboration with Dr. Diarra Blue will be offering no cost spay and neuter services for eligible Fort Bend County residents' cats and dogs.

Blue of Cy-Fair Animal Hospital, is known for his appearances on TLC-s The Vet Life.

The event will be held at the Four Corners, 15700 Old Richmond Road in Sugar Land today, August 21 and August 28 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. by appointment. Call Animal Services at 281-342-1512 or email NoCostSpayNeuter@fortbendcountytx.gov. For more information visit the animal services website.

To participate in the program, the pet owner must:

Have a valid photo ID with a Fort Bend County address

Be 65 years or older OR be enrolled in any of the following programs:

CHIP (Children’s Health Insurance Plan)

Fort Bend County Indigent Health Care Program (CIHCP)

Free Lunch Program

HUD Section 8 Housing

Major VA Disability

Medicaid

SNAP (Food Stamps)

SSD (Social Security Disability)

SSI (Supplemental Security Income)

TANF (Temporary Assistance for Needy Families)

WIC (Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children)