With the NFL Combine Over, Here's My Texans Free Agency Wish List

Development out of Indy: Several league sources expect #Dolphins’ Christian Wilkins to avoid franchise tag. Miami source says keeping options open, but teams bracing for star DT to hit free agency.



That and much, much more from @DanGrazianoESPN and mehttps://t.co/DUUbVAlj5b pic.twitter.com/JNbQQifJoa — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 3, 2024

We crossed off one big NFL offseason item from the checklist this past weekend with the completion of the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. There were the usual developments that we see each year at the combine — prospects getting excoriated for not working out, other prospects perhaps making millions of dollars by running microscopic 40 yard dash times.This combine, though, felt like we got more free agency rumblings than we've had before. Maybe I'm just more in tune with it this offseason, because the Texans are so improved and so relevant, but it feels like free agency, which starts in two weeks, could be as frenzied as we've ever seen it.There has been plenty of buzz surrounding the Texans with regard to certain, big name free agency targets, with most of the buzz coming from people hoping the Texans sign these players, not from the Texans themselves. Hell, Mike Evans and Saquon Barkley, as possibly future Texans, have damn near caused fistfights at my radio stations among our shows.For what it's worth, I am not anti-Evans nor anti-Barkley. I am anti splurging for either one. My guess is that the Texans will be, too. Now, it's only fair, rather than poo poo-ing the idea of Evans and Barkley and giving no alternative, that I proclaim MY free agency wish list. So here are the four players I'd like to see the Texans target, outside of bringing back their own free agents, and the category of free agent in which I see them:The Texans have the cap space to spend big on at least one outside free agent, and if we just listen to their head coach, DeMeco Ryans, who is a card carrying defensive line enthusiast, then the defensive line feels like the right spot to spend. Over the weekend, it was reported that the Dolphins, who are in salary cap hell, will allow Wilkins to hit free agency:Wilkins would be a perfect fit for Ryans, and there is scuttlebutt on the free agency streets that Wilkins would like to play for Houston. He had nine sacks playing on the interior last season. He's very disruptive. With the Ravens likely franchise tagging Justin Madubuike and with Chris Jones likely returning to Kansas City, Wilkins becomes the top defensive tackle on the market. A less expensive Plan B, if Wilkins gets too pricy, might be bringing back former Texan D.J. Reader, who is a free agent, but also coming off a major quad injury.The wild card here is whether or two the Texans bring back Blake Cashman. At the right price, they may rather do that, since they know what he is in Ryans' defense. Cashman was a revelation last season, and for a period of time in the early part of the season, he was their best defensive player. David is a career Buccaneer, and someone the Bucs would probably like to bring back to end his career as a Buc. However, the Texans have elevated themselves to where they can be viewed as a better chance to win at a high level than a team like, say, the Bucs. David would bring elite leadership, exceptional coverage skills, and near "sure thing" availability (played 181 of a possible 195 games in his career).There is a vocal (if not vast) contingent of Houston Texan fans that want the Texans to do the splashy thing and sign New York Giants free agent running back Saquon Barkley, whose sizzle reel is second to none, and who, to be fair, has been a very productive back, when healthy. It's likely that someone overpays Barkley, and if that's the case, I can guarantee you it won't be the Texans. Henry has been incredibly durable, despite leading the league in carries four times in the last five seasons. He still averages 4.2 yards per carry, despite running behind the worst offensive line in football, and having Will Levis as his quarterback. Henry is a joy to watch run on outside zone plays, which the Texans really, REALLY like running, and I can only imagine what play action would look like with Henry in the Texans' backfield. Also, it'd be fun to flaunt to Titans fans that we stole the only reason to watch Titans games the last few years.Again, like the running back position and Barkley, there are many Texans fans wanting the team to go all out for Mike Evans, Galveston native and future Hall of Famer. I'd love Evans on the Texans, but not at the contract he is seeking. Texans GM Nick Caserio hinted at the combine that the team may be working on some sort of contract extension with Nico Collins, so that is likely where the Texans see their BIG wide receiver money going. I expect the Texans to (a) draft a wide receiver from what is the deepest WR class in years, and (b) sign a productive, mid-tier vet like Boyd, who has been productive third wheel in Cincinnati over the course of his career, averaging exactly 50 yards per game over the course of eight seasons. Boyd would be a nice complementary fit alongside Nico Collins, Tank Dell, and whomever the Texans draft. I see him as an upgraded replacement for Robert Woods, whom I expect to be released.