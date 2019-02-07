Simone Biles Wins Athlete of the Year at Houston Sports Awards

In Houston, we are currently living in a golden age of team sports. The Astros are a year removed from a world championship, the Rockets are coming off a Western Conference Finals berth, and the Texans won the AFC South this past season. There is massive star power on all three teams, with multiple MVP candidates. This glory was all on display last night at the Hilton Americas-Houston at the second annual Houston Sports Awards, presented by Insperity.

Members of those teams — Alex Bregman, DeAndre Hopkins, and James Harden — were in attendance and named finalists but, ironically, it was an individual athlete who took home the Athlete of the Year Award. It was 21-year-old Simone Biles, on the strength of her four gold medals at the 2018 Gymnastics World Championships, who took home the trophy in her hometown.