Report: James Harden Could Reunite with the Rockets - Four Questions

According to ESPN reporter and NBA scoopster Adrian Wojnarowski, James Harden and the Houston Rockets are seriously eyeballing a reunion between the former All-Star guard and the team he spent his most productive years with. On the surface, it feels like an odd pairing given the Rockets' fierce approach to rebuilding that has seen them at or near the bottom of the league over the last three seasons since Harden left for Brooklyn.



Honestly, it feels weird on the surface, in the middle and at the bottom, but this is a franchise familiar with Harden's skills — albeit significantly eroded since he played in Houston – and Harden loves Houston. Let's discuss.



Why would the Rockets do this?



The organization has said that the time is now to begin turning the corner from development to winning. Hiring Ime Udoka as their head coach was the first step in that directly. Next will be the draft lottery (more on that in a moment) followed by spending upwards of $60 million available to them in free agency. While Harden is not the player he was when he was last here, but he did lead the league in assists-per-game this season and can still turn in occasional big scoring nights. No doubt the company line would be that they want him for his abilities, but also for what he can teach the young players on the team, particularly Kevin Porter, Jr.



Whether or not that is a good idea is debatable. The Beard could certainly help the Rockets win more games next year, but it's worth questioning if he would be the best influence on the cadre of younger players currently in the locker room. He's never been much of a vocal leader and literally forced his way out one year after demanding the Rockets move Chris Paul and bring in his buddy, Russell Westbrook.



Didn't Harden just come off a really weird playoff loss to the Celtics?



Yes, he did. He mixed in 40-point performances with total duds, which many would point out is vintage James Harden. He has never been a great playoff performer, particularly in critical games, and this season wasn't much different. That doesn't make him a bad player entirely and since the Rockets are unlikely to sniff the playoffs for another year or two, that may not matter.



Still, it's troubling to consider bringing in a player who isn't great in the clutch and we have a hard time believing Udoka would relish the chance to work with someone who also doesn't play much defense.



How does this impact the draft lottery and the Rockets choices?



It should not impact it at all. Wojnarowski said the Rockets would consider signing Harden even if they lucked out and got the first pick in the draft enabling them to get phenom Victor Wembanyana. The Rockets will find out Tuesday night what their fate in the draft is, but it doesn't appear it will change the trajectory of their thinking process on Harden. But, should it?



If the Rockets did snag the number one pick (pray for Victor!), is Harden the best complement for all that? And if they end up picking second to take someone like Scoot Henderson, perhaps the best point guard prospect in some time, wouldn't Harden's skills be redundant? Lots of questions to ask beginning Tuesday evening.



How much does he cost?



Ultimately, this is the most important question. Harden has a $35 million player option with Philadelphia. He will probably opt out making him a free agent. But, are the Rockets willing to give him a long-term max deal? Let's hope not. If they can get him for, say, three years, $65 million, it might make some sense, but no way the team blows its entire salary cap space this offseason, something they've been working to stockpile for years, on bringing back James Harden, right? RIGHT?