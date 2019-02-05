Facebook's Four Most Annoying Commenter Behaviors

From privacy issues to Russian propaganda, Facebook hasn't exactly been the most popular social media entity lately. But, still millions of people visit it regularly to catch up on friend gossip, post pictures of their dinners and wish relative strangers happy birthday. For all the knocks it has taken, Facebook remains one of the most powerful tools ever invented for connecting with people.

There are plenty of annoying facets to the platform, some baked in and some the result of the users. But, for the purposes of this space, we want to focus on a few behaviors by Facebook users that are as much a source of angst among current and former users, namely the way people comment on posts.

There are always the really difficult people who, if we are smart, we unfollow and hide our posts from as a means of sidestepping annoying conversations. But there are also other behaviors that run right up against frustrating and sometimes completely over the line.

Arguing incessantly.

Honestly, this is grounds for blocking, but the problem is it is often attached to one specific topic. Politics is the most obvious culprit, but some folks just like to hear themselves arguing. And they will hone in on a single topic. If that topic happens to be something of interest to you, watch out. Take a simple liking a certain singer or maybe an athlete. This commenter hates said celeb and is damn sure you are going to know about it. It doesn't take long before you might even consider NOT posting about this topic to avoid the person in question.

Not reading other comments and leaving the same comment.

We've all been guilty of this at times, but there is a point when it becomes ridiculous. Recently, there was a request for a certain type of restaurant. Then came the responses. By day three, there were comments saying things like, "Hey, you should totally try X. They are fantastic and not a lot of people know about them." Of course, had they read the previous comments, they would know the entire thread of responses was filled with recommendations for restaurant X. It's not a secret and you didn't pay attention.

Answering a post request with an answer that doesn't fit the parameters of the question.

Post: Hey, guys, you got any recommendations for a cool hotel in Galveston? Maybe on the Strand?

Response: No, but I love Hotel X in Dallas. That place is killer.

Response 2: You should go to Miami instead. It's way cooler.

Response 3: Why don't you just rent a beach house?

You get the idea. It's particularly weird when someone asks for a nearby Vietnamese restaurant and the response is, "Have you tried Thai Special? It's great." Um, that's Thai, a completely different cuisine and, oh yeah, it's in another city. But, sweet attempt, bro.

Telling someone why you DON'T like something they just said they liked.

There might not be a single more passive-aggressive retort on all of social media. First, no one asked you your opinion on the subject. If someone says they like dogs, your response of "Cats are cooler" is neither helpful nor requested. More importantly, it only sows the seeds of discontent among every person who reads that thread for absolutely no reason. And, by the way, NO ONE CARES. If you don't like something, totally cool. Go post your own "I like cats" thread. At that point, you have our permission to unfriend anyone who responds with "Dogs are cooler."