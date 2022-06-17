Four Things We Learned In Deshaun Watson's Latest Press Conference

“I think that question kind of triggered a lot of people, not just women in general but a lot of people in the league from women to males and things like that. What I was saying is yes, I never assaulted, disrespected or harassed anyone. At the same time, I do understand that I do have regrets as far as the impact it has had on the community and people outside of just myself, and that includes my family, that includes this organization, that includes my teammates in this locker room that have to answer to these questions, that includes the fanbase of the Cleveland Browns and that includes males, females and everyone across the world. That is one thing I do regret is the impact it has triggered so many people, and it is tough to have to deal with.”

“I think it has been a long year and a half, I can say that. Personally, it has been tough. Since I have come here and became a Cleveland Brown, I have been able to use all of the resources that this organization has and been able to start using counseling and talking with someone just to make sure that my mental is straight so I can be prepared to walk on this field and be as sharp as I possibly can. I am going to continue to do that and be the best person and grow as an individual, grow as a human being and just be able to be the best citizen and the best person that I can be outside this field and also when I walk in this building being the best teammate and player that I can be.”

“Just being able to focus on myself a little bit and just figure out how I can be the best human being I can be, the best teammate I can be, the best son I can be and the best friend I can be, and just focus on that. Just having a smile on my face, walk with my head held high because I know who I really am and just being the best citizen I can be in this community. Like I said before, it has been awesome to be able to get out in the community and go to restaurants. It was one instance where I went to the movies with my girlfriend and it was a group of family – it was probably 30 – and they bought us popcorn and invited us to a movie so I thought that was pretty awesome to be able to get out and let people really know who I really am. My focus is really just focusing on Deshaun Watson and being the best person I can be.”



Yeah, not great. On Tuesday, Watson tried to walk back those comments and at least express SOME regret, if not for his actions then at least for the impact this saga has had on his loved ones and teammates:If he doesn't think he did anything wrong, then it's tough to apologize for what people contend you did wrong, but this was, I suppose, about a C+ attempt to mitigate the damage.Back in March, Watson was asked specifically if he would start going to counseling as a result of his alleged behavior outlined in the lawsuits. At the time, he shrugged it off, said "No" because he "doesn't have a problem." I guess if you're claiming you did nothing wrong, this is a logical answer, but it does appear that Watson is seeking therapy in some form now. This was his response to how he is handling things emotionally these days:He wasn't asked to expound upon that, but it seems like the counseling he is receiving may be more on the "sports psychology" realm, as opposed to the "deviant behavior" realm. Perhaps Watson is concerned about handling crowd reactions upon his return to the field, where he will be decidedly viewed as a villain anywhere he goes.When asked how he is acclimating to Cleveland, he gave an interesting anecdote toward the end of the press conference:Oftentimes, I struggle with how the rest of mankind feels about me, and then that one kind soul buys me a bucket of buttered popcorn, and I'm like "People really DO love me!" Now Deshaun knows how that feels!