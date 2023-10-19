ALCS Game 4 - Astros Even the Series 2-2 with a 10-3 Win Against the Rangers: Four Thoughts

The Astros blew out the Rangers 10-3 in Game 4 to even the series 2-2, making this now a best of three ahead of Game 5 on Friday in Arlington. That's 18 runs in two games this series in Dallas for the Astros and 78 in their last eight games at Globe Life Field.



Now, the best pitchers for both teams get back in action with Justin Verlander and Jordan Montgomery in Game 5.



Bullpen game for both teams goes Astros way.



Rangers manager Brucy Bochy hoped his Game 4 starter Andrew Heaney could get him four, five, even six innings. He lasted just two outs. Dusty Baker no doubt wanted to see Jose Urquidy go deep as he had a couple times over the final month of the season. He did better than Heaney, but not by much, lasting just two-and-a-third. By the time both "starters" were out it was a 3-2 game before the Rangers evened it in the third. From that point on, it was all bullpen and all Astros.



The Rangers' biggest weakness this season has been their 'pen, a matchup the Astros relished. On both nights in Arlington, they got the Rangers bullpen and made the most of it. This is clearly advantage Astros and should be the remainder of the series.



Jose Abreu, postseason monster.



For all the complaints about the Astros first baseman all season — and understandably so — Abreu has been huge in the postseason cranking his fourth homer of the playoffs, an absolute laser shot three run upper decker that ultimately put the game out of reach. Abreu has also been excellent at first as well. After being put on the IL, Abreu has returned to the player the Astros expected to get when they signed him in the offseason. Now, he's arguably their second best player in the playoffs.



Top of the order gets it done.



Top of the order set the tone for the Astros with three hits in the first 10 pitches. The first five including Jose Altuve, Mauricio Dubon, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Abreu went 9-19 with eight RBIs and eight runs scored. Only two of their RBIs came outside the top five (Chas McCormick). After Game 3 when the bottom of the order gave them the advantage, Game 4 flipped that script with the best guys on the team stepping up when it mattered.



JV goes in game five.



The Astros and Rangers are now in a best of three series and the Stros will put their ace on the mound on five days rest. That would give them Justin Verlander in Game 5, Framber Valdez in Game 6and, if needed, Cristian Javier in Game 7. It basically lines up for the Astros how they would want it, but also for the Rangers who will bring back Game 1 and 2 starters Jordan Montgomery and Nathan Eovaldi.