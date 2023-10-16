ALCS Game One - Rangers Beat Astros 2-0: Four Thoughts

The Astros lost 2-0 to the Rangers on Sunday night in Game 1 of the American League Championship Series. The Rangers have now gone 6-0 in the postseason thus far and the Astros give up home field advantage in the series.



The Rangers were disciplined, got big plays from the bottom of the order and capitalized at the right moments. The Astros just couldn't ever seem to get over the hump and will head into Monday's Game 2 down 0-1 in the series. Here are our thoughts.



Pitchers duel.



If you bet the under, you were a big winner on Sunday night. The over/under for runs was 8.5 and both teams scored two. It was uncharacteristic of these two teams that are known for slugging it out. The Rangers got an outstanding appearance from Jordan Montgomery who went six-and-a-third innings giving up just five hits and no runs with six strikeouts. Justin Verlander was nearly as good going six-and-two-thirds giving up two runs on six hits and five Ks. JV's only real mistake was a hanging slider to nine-hole hitter Leody Tavares, who sent it 398 feet over the right field fence.



Both bullpens were solid with Hector Neris and Bryan Abreu mopping up for Verlander. The Rangers managed to get solid outings from Josh Sborz, Aroldis Chapman and Jose Leclerc, although Chapman came close to giving up another game to the Astros when Alex Bregman came just a few feet shy of a two-run homer in the eighth.



Yordan Alvarez: 0-4 with three Ks.



It was a tough night for the big man who never seemed comfortable against Montgomery. He struck out each time he faced the lefty, chasing breaking balls for the third strike in each at bat. Against Chapman, he hit a soft ground out to first base. It was a tough game for the Astros best player to go quiet at the plate.



Rangers don't make mistakes, Astros do.



The Rangers young outfielder Evan Carter may have single handedly won the game with smart base running in the second inning, legging out a double on a dribbler into right and zooming home on a single. He also caught the near home run by Bregman near the wall in left on an acrobatic catch, managing to double off Jose Altuve at the same time.



For the Astros, the biggest gaffe was by Altuve who sped past second base on Bregman's long fly ball, but forgot to touch the bag on his way back to first. Despite getting back ahead of the throw, he was called out on a replay.



Home field dis-advantage continues.



Two of the Astros three wins in the ALDS came on the road just as they have been much better on the road for the entire season. They will now get to test that against the Rangers having lost their first at Minute Maid Park. They will need to get a win in Houston on Monday despite their ability to win on the road. The Rangers are a very good team and they cannot expect to win every game in Arlington.