ALCS Game 2 - Astros Fall Behind 2-0 to Rangers in 5-4 Loss: Four Thoughts

The Astros fell yet again to the Rangers in Game 2 of the ALCS, 5-4. Unlike Game 1, the Astros were able to score runs — well, Yordan Alvarez did, anyway — but it was their starting pitching that failed them. Framber Valdez only made it two-and-two-thirds innings giving up five runs (four earned), four of which came in the first.



The Astros bullpen held the Rangers scoreless with only one hit for the remainder of the game, but the offense couldn't catch up, managing only six hits. The Rangers go to 7-0 on the postseason and take a commanding two nothing lead in the best-of-seven series. Here are some thoughts.



The bad Framber showed up.



Valdez has had some stunning highs (his first no hitter) and some really frustrating lows. Monday night might be the bottom of the barrel for the lefty starter. Unlike Sunday when Justin Verlander held his own in Game 1, Valdez seemed completely overmatched right from the start. These are both difficult teams to face for pitchers and the Rangers have been rolling, but this was a real bummer of a start for Valdez and it cost the Astros a second game in the series.



Pitching has been turned upside down.



When this series began, our position was that this was a series of Astros offense versus the Rangers bullpen and the Rangers offense versus the Astros starters. Thus far, the Astros have been on the wrong end of that equation. The Rangers' much maligned bullpen has only given up one run in the series, a home run from Alvarez against Aroldis Chapman. So far, the Rangers bullpen has been great and the Astros starting pitching has been underwhelming.



Yordan Alvarez is absolutely amazing.



Six games. Six home runs. Alvarez is absolutely destroying in the postseason with an unreal OPS of 1.701. He is slugging 1.261. Given how poorly most of the rest of the lineup is hitting, it's astonishing Alvarez is even seeing pitches to hit, let alone pitches he can drive out of the park. He's just that good.



Will the road change anything?



This has been a team of road warriors all year long with a run differential on the road of higher than +150 but a negative version of that at home. They finished the season with a losing record at home. Now, they head to Arlington where they have been outstanding in recent years. Will they suddenly turn the series around? At this point, they have no choice, but even if they do, they still have to win at least one at home.