ALDS Game 1 - Astros Beat Twins 6-4: Four Thoughts

The Astros beat the Twins at Minute Maid Park Saturday in Game 1of the American League Division Series 6-4 behind home runs from Yordan Alvarez, good defense and solid starting pitching from Justin Verlander in the best-of-five series.



The Astros held the Twins down in every inning except the seventh when eliever Hector Neris gave up four runs on a pair of home runs getting the game to 5-4 before Alvarez's second home run and shut down bullpen work from Bryan Abreu and Ryan Pressly. Game 2 is on Sunday night. Here are our thoughts.



Justin Verlander started slow, but finished strong.



JV went six scoreless innings giving up four hits and three walks to go with six strikeouts. He struggled to find the strike zone early, but got stronger as the afternoon went along eventually throwing 93 pitches, 55 for strikes. Verlander gave the Astros exactly what they needed: six strong innings before turning the ball over the usually reliable bullpen.



Hector Neris had an unfortunate outing.



We say "usually," because Neris, the heart and soul of the bullpen, had one of his worst outings of the season giving up four runs on a pair of homers in just two-thirds of an inning in the seventh. It was uncharacteristic of Neris who struck out two before being pulled after just two outs and the second long ball of the inning.



Yordan Alvarez is a beast.



In the first multi-homer postseason game of his career, Alvarez put on a show hitting a two run and solo shot, the latter of which gave the Astros an insurance run after the Twins pulled within one in the seventh. His first home run came in the second after Alex Bregman was hit by a pitch. Despite being a great change up hitter, Bailey Ober offered up a change piece that Alvarez deposited deep into the right field bleachers. In the seventh, the Twins summoned lefty Caleb Thielbar hoping a lefty-on-lefty matchup was to their benefit, but Alvarez loves hitting left-handed pitchers and crushed a solo shot to widen the lead to 6-4.



Jose Altuve hit his eighth first inning homer of the playoffs.



Altuve took the first pitch of the game and hit it off the wall above the Crawford Boxes. It was his eighth first inning dinger in his postseason career, giving him the all-time lead for home runs in a single inning. He had previously been tied with with Manny Ramirez who hit seven in the fifth innings of his career in the postseason. Altuve is also now second in playoff home runs to Ramirez (29) with 24.