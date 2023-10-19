ALCS Game 3 - Astros Beat Rangers 8-5 in Arlington: Four Thoughts

The Astros bounced back in the ALCS with an 8-5 win over the Rangers in Arlington in Game 3. Once again, the Astros are a better team on the road than at home, particularly in Dallas where they have scored a boatload of runs in their last four games there.



Cristian Javier had a solid five-and-two-thirds innings giving up just two runs while Max Scherzer, in his return from injury, gave up five runs in four innings. Fortunately, the Astros remain on the road for the next two games as they look to even up the series on Thursday.



Welcome back offense.



The Astros' offensive struggles have been well chronicled, but there is something about playing in Dallas that flips a switch. Jose Altuve had his sixth home run in the last four games in Arlington and the bottom of the order came through with five of the team's RBIs Wednesday night (more on that below). It was the most impressive showing of the series for the offense and all it took was going on the road...



Road is where the heart is.



Speaking of, the perplexing home-road performances by this team continued in Game 3. No team with a losing record at home has ever been to the World Series. If the Astros manage to come back in this series, they would be the first. But, they will, eventually, have to win at home. It's completely confounding that the Astros seem to just perform better away from Minute Maid. We've suggested they might perhaps stay in a hotel in Houston. If they manage to come back to Houston with this series still going, they better.



Great defense on both sides.



Leody Taveras, who has been a thorn in the Astros' side all season, had the play of the night when he robbed Yordan Alvarez of a home run grabbing a ball over the left center field wall that had a 1.000 hit probability coming off the bat. A couple innings later, Michael Brantley kept the Rangers from extra bases with a sprinting catch in the gap in left field. Considering his age, it might have been as impressive as Taveras. Throughout Game 3, both teams had outstanding play in the field and it made for a very clean game.



Bottom of the lineup success.



As mentioned above, the seven through nine hitters for the Astros were on their game in Arlington. Combined, Maruicio Dubon, Jermey Peña and the much maligned Martín Maldonado went 6-12 with five RBIs and two runs scored. On a night when the Astros offense was rolling, it was the bottom of the order driving their success.