Harris County Public Health Has Pfizer Omicron Booster Shots

September 13, 2022 5:00AM

Time for another shot? Screenshot

The new COVID-19 vaccination booster shots are now available and Harris County Public Health began giving them out Monday.

The bivalent Pfizer COVID-19 booster vaccine authorized for individuals 12 years and older, is available to eligible residents and is administered in a single dose.

The new vaccine is designed to protect against the original strains of COVID as well as the highly contagious Omicron variant. At this point, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services it is estimated that more than 99 percent of COVID-19 cases in Texas are Omicron variant cases.

On September 1, the Centers for Disease Control issued its recommendation for the first updated COVID-19 booster. Moderna also has a new booster shot but recipients must be at least 18 years old.

To be eligible for the new Pfizer booster shot through Harris County, it must be at least two months since a person had either a primary COVID-19 vaccine or a booster shot. In addition to being a booster shot better targeted to the latest type of COVID-19 making the rounds, a booster is needed because the effectiveness of the original two-dose series of shots wanes over time.

COVID-19 vaccinations are free at all HCPH designated sites and appointments are not required, although recommended. Visit vacstrac.hctx.net or call 832-927-8787 for scheduling. To find a location near you click here.
