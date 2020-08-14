 
Houston's independent source of local news and culture

Fort Bend County KP George will be distributing free PPE to Fort Bend County residents.
Fort Bend County Handing Out Free PPE Kits Starting Today

Houston Press | August 14, 2020 | 7:50am
Thanks to the pandemic, the annual Fort Bend County Fair was cancelled this year, but starting today, Fort Bend County Judge KP George and other county officials are making good use of the fairgrounds where they will be distributing free personal protective equipment to residents starting at 8 a.m.

Other distributions will continue over the next month at various locations. The kits include surgical masks, wipes, hand soap, hand sanitizer and instructions on how to protect yourself and others from COVID-19.

Today's distribution will be at the fairgrounds, 4310 TX-36, Rosenberg, TX 77471 and will last until 2 p.m. or earlier if supplies run out. One kit per vehicle and no registration is needed.

Other dates and locations:

Friday, August 21 Pinnacle Senior Center 5525 Hobby Street, Houston, 77053

Friday, August 28 Cinco Ranch Library 2620 Commercial Center Boulevard, Katy, 77494

Friday, September 4 Four Corners Center 15700 Old Richmond Road, Sugar Land, 77498

To learn more about the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Fort Bend County, visit coronavirusfortbend.gov

 
