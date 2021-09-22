The Houston Press is in The Market For a News Reporter

I support Local Community Journalism Support the independent voice of Houston and help keep the future of the Houston Press free. Support Us Keep the Houston Press Free. Support Us

Thehas an immediate opening for a fulltime staff writer to continue our record of hard-hitting reporting in the Bayou City.We’re looking for a journalist with a solid news background to cover developing stories through the week and find news of interest to our educated urban readership. Staff writers work under the guidance of our experienced editor in a small but scrappy newsroom with a 32-year history of excellence, including numerous national and regional reporting awards.We value ambitious reporting, well-crafted prose, an engaging voice and savvy use of social media. Ideal candidates will have the proven ability to report and write well in diverse areas, such as politics, business, environmental issues, law and government. Photography skills are a plus.Salary is $42K per year. Benefits include but are not limited to paid time-off, 401K, flexible spending accounts and medical/dental/vision insurance.Serious applicants should send their best news clips, a resume and a cover letter to: margaret.downing@houstonpress.com. No phone calls please.