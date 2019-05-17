4-Alarm Fire at Greenridge Place Apartments (with video)

Greenridge Place apartments suffers 4-alarm fire on May 17, 2019 Photo by Mark Reyes

A fire broke out around noon on May 17 at Greenridge Place apartments, 3000 Greenridge near Westheimer in The Galleria area. The fire began on the north side of the apartment complex on the bottom floor and quickly moved up to the second floor and then the third floor. A vehicle near the building also caught fire and was soon engulfed in flames.

Numerous first responders arrived on the scene and, at one point, firefighters had to cut through a metal fence on the east side of the complex to access additional water sources. The fire continued to blow different colors of smoke.

At one point the fire appeared to be contained, then gained new strength. Additional firetrucks arriving on the scene to combat the four-alarm fire and assembled at the now defunct Toys R Us on Westheimer. What was once more of a straight upward plume of smoke turned into a huge swath of gray and white smoke covering the sky, turning the intersection of Westheimer and Greenridge into a smoky haze.

Even three hours later, at 3:15 p.m., smoke could still be seen in the sky above the property, which is owned by the Finger Companies.

