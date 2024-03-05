The Mike Evans Dream is Over for Houston Texans Fans

Before free agency begins next week, the Buccaneers and five-time Pro-Bowl WR Mike Evans reached agreement on a two-year, $52 million that includes $35 million guaranteed, per his agent @DerykGilmore.



Evans now has a real chance to start and finish his career in Tampa as a Buc. pic.twitter.com/tj68Vk9YpG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 4, 2024

Multiple teams had Mike Evans on their free agent WR board and were hoping to land him in free agency. Based on several team sources: Titans, Rams, Chiefs, Patriots, Giants, Panthers, Falcons, and Jaguars. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 4, 2024

Of all the potential free agents on the market this offseason, the one that had been the most polarizing in my little corner of the media world, in answering the question "Does he make sense for the Houston Texans to pursue?" was Tampa Bay wide receiver and future Hall of Famer, Mike Evans.I'll add "Galveston native" to the list of descriptors for Evans, because I believe that's where the polarization of the Texans fan base (and quite honestly, the shows on SportsRadio 610, as we were all ready to murder each other over our Evans takes) began. Evans is a native of Galveston, a Texas A&M alum, and an avid Houston sports supporter. He is also outstanding at football. Add all of those things together, and many Texans fans were ready to pay top dollar for Evans.We can debate whether it would have made sense to our not. I've written plenty about Evans in this space over the last few weeks. The bottom line, after Monday morning, is that Evans' future is a moot point for Texans fans, with Adam Schefter of ESPN.com reporting the following:So, the "Evans to Texans" dream ends a week before free agency in the NFL begins. Evans, through reported quotes from his agent, was set to be very aggressive in what he was looking for in his suitors — the chance to be the No. 1 wide receiver on a top tier contract on a Super Bowl contender with a veteran, high performing quarterback.I believe that's what every NFL player wants, but ultimately Evans chose to return toTampa Bay, on a contract which currently checks maybe one of those boxes. He will undoubtedly be the Bucs' best receiver. Other than that, Evans appears to be conceding most of what he reportedly was looking for, and in exchange he possibly finishes his career playing for just one team.A few other thoughts on Evans:Funny you should ask, Sean! Here are the teams that were showing some Evans interest at the combine, according to Dianna Russini ofSo, while I don't think the Texans would have pursued Evans in free agency, it appears as though they avoided him coming into the division with the Titans or Jaguars. It's worth noting that none of those teams check ALL of Evans' boxes on desirable locations. The only one that is a Super Bowl contender is the Chiefs, and they most assuredly would NOT have paid Evans $26 million per year.Not really. Evans' $26 million per year average annual value places him fourth among all wide receivers, which is probably a strata that Collins is one more good year from even discussing. Also, Evans' two year deal is shorter than a player of Collins' age and career earrings, thus far, would be seeking. In short, Collins is looking for his first big pay day. Evans is tacking on lucrative years to a Hall of Fame career. The names that Collins will be watching in the WR extension marketplace are Detroits' Amon Ra St. Brown, Miami's Jaylen Waddle, Philadelphia's DeVonta Smith, and Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase.Evans was able to sign on Monday, because he is re-signing with his own team. Until next Monday, March 11, teams aren't even allowed to speak with free agents from other teams. Thus, the only actual signings you'll see this week are signings where teams are retaining their own players. The Texans have more free agents than any team in the league, so sheer volume would dictate that there is a good chance we see a couple Houston Texans opt to stay on board here. Candidates of note include TE Dalton Schultz (possible signing this week), DE Jon Greenard (almost no chance he signs this week), RB Devin Singletary (I could see that one happening), LB Blake Cashman (another one that goes into next week, I think), and CB Steven Nelson (I expect him to test the market next week).