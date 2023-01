Jonathan Gannon Remains Betting Favorite to Land Houston Texans Head Coach Job

Texans Next Head Coach

The NFL coaching carousel continues to spin late in the week, but the end results of this round of job filling is starting to come into focus. The message from Texan fans to the team is very clear — we want DeMeco Ryans as the next Texans head coach. However, if we are to believe the oddsmakers, and if they are accurate on the betting favorites for all four remaining openings (Carolina hired Frank Reich on Thursday afternoon), then DeMeco Ryans will not be getting a head coaching job on this go round.According to the odds at Bet Online , Ryans is among the top five candidates for each of the remaining four NFL head coach openings — his shortest odds are for the Texans' job at 2 to 1, and his longest odds are for the Cardinals'' job at 9 to 1. It would be mildly surprising for Ryans to get shut out completely, and I still think there is a great chance he comes here, but it goes to show you that nothing is guaranteed.Here are the odds on all four job openings, as of Thursday morning, with predictions on each one:Jonathan Gannon 7/5DeMeco Ryans 2/1Shane Steichen 5/1Mike Kafka 15/2Sean Payton 10/1Eric Bieniemy 20/1Dan Quinn 22/1Frank Reich 22/1Ejiro Evero 25/1Byron Leftwich 33/1Leslie Frazier 33/1Raheem Morris 33/1Jim Caldwell 40/1Things are breaking just right for the Texans to end up with their former captain as the next head coach. It appears as though a few of the other teams with openings have honed in on their guy, and it's not Ryans. I think he will be fantastic here.Sean Payton 5/9Dan Quinn 5/2DeMeco Ryans 17/2David Shaw 16/1Eljiro Evero 16/1Jim Caldwell 16/1Shane Steichen 18/1Frank Reich 22/1Kellen Moore 25/1Darrell Bevell 33/1Jonathan Gannon 33/1Raheem Morris 33/1Eric Bieniemy 40/1Leslie Frazier 40/1Brian Flores 50/1The Payton rumors seemed to pick up some steam earlier in the week, but now Shaw is in the mix, and it's believed to be because of the involvement of minority owner (and former Shaw coworker at Stanford) Condaleeza Rice. Shaw was 14-28 in his last four seasons at Stanford, but they may be hellbent on making some weird "culture" play at head coach. Been there before, huh Texan fans?Brian Flores 27/20Sean Payton 5/1Vance Joseph 5/1DeMeco Ryans 9/1Dan Quinn 10/1Frank Reich 12/1Shane Bowen 12/1Jonathan Gannon 16/1Mike Kafka 16/1Shane Steichen 16/1Eric Bieniemy 25/1Kellen Moore 28/1Ken Dorsey 33/1Raheem Morris 33/1Aaron Glenn 40/1Darrell Bevell 40/1Leslie Frazier 40/1Brian Johnson 50/1When the Cardinals hired Monti Ossenfort, a longtime Patriots personnel guy, as their general manager. Flores, a former Patriot defensive coordinator, shot up the board. The league would probably like to see Flores get hired by somebody, considering he is suing the league for discriminatory hiring practices.Jeff Saturday 3/2Eric Bieniemy 15/4DeMeco Ryans 13/2Dan Quinn 15/2Leslie Frazier 8/1Raheem Morris 10/1Mike Kafka 12/1Sean Payton 16/1Ejiro Evero 20/1Shane Steichen 20/1Aaron Glenn 22/1Wink Martindale 25/1Darrell Bevell 40/1The gut punch here would be the Colts hiring Ryans. The comedy gold would be the Colts retaining interim head coach Jeff Saturday, and his 1-7 record down the stretch in 2022. I think it settles in here with a solid, experienced, very vanilla hire in Quinn. Vanilla is perfect for the city of Indianapolis.