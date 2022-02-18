Support Us

Houston's independent source of
local news and culture

Special Events

It's Girl Scout Cookie Time Starting Today

February 18, 2022 8:11AM

They're coming this weekend.
They're coming this weekend. Photo by Girl Scouts of San Jacinto

Girl Scout troops including those in the Houston area will be fanning out across a 26-county region starting Friday, February 18, to set up booths to sell those fund-raising, in-demand cookies.

During what's been declared National Girl Scout Cookie Weekend 2022, more than 50,000 San Jacinto Council Girl Scouts will be peddling those very popular cookies which go for $5 a box. The entire sales program runs through March 31 this year.

The new cookies this year are Adventurefuls which combine a brownie-like cookie with caramel and sea salt. Old favorites returning include thin mints, shortbread, Caramel deLites, PB Patties, Lemon-Ups, Lemonades, S'mores, Toast-Yay!, Toffee-tastic, Caramel Chocolate Chip and Do-si-dos/PB Sandwich. For a look at how healthy these are, check out cheatdaydesign.com (the site's name might be a clue) for its Girl Scout Cookie Nutrition Guide.

Or just enjoy them, knowing they only come around once a year and you're helping girls become entrepreneurs. And remember, the cookies can be frozen and saved for later. 
KEEP THE HOUSTON PRESS FREE... Since we started the Houston Press, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Houston, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
The Houston Press is a nationally award-winning, 32-year-old publication ruled by endless curiosity, a certain amount of irreverence, the desire to get to the truth and to point out the absurd as well as the glorious.
Contact: Houston Press

Trending News

Latest Stories

More »
California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Houston Press may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation