Astros Get Good News on the Injury Front

It's been a bit of an up and down last six weeks of the season for the Astros off the field as they continue to do well on it. From Carlos Correa's back to Ryan Pressly's knee to Yuli Gurriel's hamstring, the training room at Minute Maid Park has been busy.

Fortunately, thanks to September call ups, it hasn't done a ton of damage on the field and, it could be argued, has opened up opportunities for guys like Kyle Tucker and Jose Urquidy to possibly find spots on the playoff roster.

Still, having a roster at full strength when the playoffs start is going to be critical and the Astros got some good news on that front recently.

Gurriel is back, seemingly comfortable on the field after missing a couple games. He even connected on his career best 28th home run in Kansas City on Sunday. Assuming no setbacks, he looks like he has most of the season, which is to say the peak of his career in baseball.

Carlos Correa got his final game action rehab in Round Rock on Saturday, going 1-2 with a single and a walk. He is expected to be back in the lineup in Houston this week, but will likely be on a relative pitch count for a few games as he works his way back.

Brad Peacock, who many thought was lost for the season with continued shoulder issues, finally figured out what has been ailing him for a while: a nerve problem in his neck. After determining the root cause of his problems, team physicians found a treatment that has him on the mend to the point he says he feels better than he has all year. He still is at least a week from game action, but his health is a welcome development for a team that has been having a few bullpen issues lately.

Finally, Ryan Pressly continues to rebound extremely quickly from the torn meniscus in his knee. Initially on a four to six week timetable, it was questionable he would return before the postseason. Now, it appears he could be back before that, helping to bolster the bullpen.

And if there were any lingering concerns about Wade Miley, whether it be health or something else, he threw six innings giving up just two runs on seven hits for his 14th win of the year after two starts where he didn't make it out of the first inning.