Rockets Lose House, Gain Euro Player Nunnally and Maybe a Recovered Gordon

The Rockets revolving carousel of players continues. Already without Chris Paul (hamstring), Eric Gordon (knee) and Clint Capela (thumb), they added another casualty on Tuesday in surprising young forward Danuel House. But, it wasn't an injury that cost them their starter, but stalled contract negotiations.

House was playing on a two-way contract. It allowed the team to move him between the Rockets and their G-League affiliate the Rio Grande Valley Vipers. However, House had reached the end of the number of days he was allowed to play for the NBA squad without a guaranteed contract. House and his agent clearly wanted the Rockets to convert his contract to a full-season NBA deal while the Rockets wanted to offer him something similar to Gary Clark's three-year deal, which isn't fully guaranteed. When the two sides couldn't come together, House headed back to the Vipers and the Rockets were left with another hole in the lineup.