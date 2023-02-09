Rockets Deal Gordon, Mathews, Fernando in Separate Trade Deadline Deals: Four Thoughts

Eric Gordon is finally no longer a Rocket. The veteran guard has been on the trade block for what seemed like three seasons now as the team goes through a massive multi-year rebuild. Just before the trade deadline on Thursday, the Rockets dealt Gordon to the LA Clippers for former Rockets John Wall, who is expected to be bought out of his contract (again), and the right to swap first round picks this year (the Rockets own their own pick and the first round pick from Milwaukee). The deal also included the Memphis Grizzlies who sent veteran Danny Green to Houston.In a separate move, the Rockets traded forward Garrison Mathews and center Bruno Fernando to Atlanta for guard Justin Holiday and center Frank Kaminsky, along with a pair of second round draft picks.Let's dig in.This is such a weird business, man. Wall, who signed with the Clippers after being bought out by the Rockets, called his experience in Houston "beyond trash." The Rockets clearly are going to buy him out and this was just about making the cap numbers fit, but, uh, it's like running into your ex at dinner following a messy break up, but having her give you a lift home because your car got towed. Sure, it's just temporary, but it's demeaning for everyone.The fact is that Eric Gordon still provides value. Yes, his contract was way too large, which is why it has taken so long to find a suitable trade partner, but he is a good shooter and defender, he can get his own shot, and he's remarkably unselfish. Despite a curt reply to a reporter's question about the development (or lack thereof according to Gordon), he has been the model teammate and a somewhat steadying influence. Now, he will get a chance to actually win games and do what he does best.Martin requested a trade before the season opened, but has been one of the better young players on the roster. He seems to have found his niche as a bit of a Swiss Army Knife on the floor, scoring, defending and providing some much needed stability and consistency. It has been a long road for the Rockets with Martin who was taken in the second round of the 2020 draft. He was and is considered a valuable trade asset, but not moving him clearly means the team thinks he can be part of the nucleus of this team...at least for now.None of the players acquired are under contract after the end of this season and the moves netted them a pair of second round picks in 2024 and 2025 via the Thunder as well as the right to swap the Milwaukee first round pick they own with the Clippers first rounder this year (protected 1 through 6). This simply continues the maneuvers by this front office to better their chances to both sign a significant free agent in the offseason and add even more young draft picks (or other players via trade of those picks) to the roster. While seemingly marginal, these deals help preserve all the Rockets flexibility and even give them a little more wiggle room in the draft this year.