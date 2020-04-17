Gov. Abbott Closes Schools For Rest of Year, Re-Opens State Parks And Says It's Time For Retail-To-Go

Do as I say, not as I do: Texas leadership with no masks and closer than 6 feet apart.

Gov. Greg Abbott, vowing to re-open the Texas economy in a way that will still be safe and healthy for its residents announced at Friday's noon press conference that he was ordering all public, private and higher education schools closed for the rest of this school year.

At the same time, he is ordering that state parks be reopened as of Monday, April 20, given that all visitors will wear masks and keep a minimum of six feet away from other people — strategies he and other state leaders did not avail themselves of at the press conference.

He said by April 27 he will announce whether he will extend his stay at home order past April 30. At that time he said up for consideration will be an order allowing restaurants to offer dine-in service again and for movie theaters to re-open.

"We'e beginning to see glimmers that the worst of COVID 19 may soon be behind us," Abbott said. He has assembled a Strike Force of advisers to consider what should be done next. Houston's Tilman Fertitta and Jim "Mattress Mack" McInvale were both named to the advisory team. James Huffines, most recently the chariman of the board of Dallas-based Southwestern Medical Foundation, will chair the Strike Force board.

Among the orders signed today and effective April 22, Abbott loosened restrictions on certain types of medical procedures and surgeries — which still apparently does not include abortion operations — for such things as diagnostic tests for cancer. A hospital must make sure that any such procedure does not impinge on its ability to handle COVID-19 patients in any way.

As of Friday April 24, more retail businesses will be able to open up as long as they offer pickup or delivery services only.

Acknowledging that there may be a resurgence of COVI-19 cases if his stay-at-home order is lifted, Abbott said he believes Texas will be able to contain thevirus, adding:

"If a spread arises in a particular community there may be a need to have a stricter standard for that one community instead of statewide."

The Strike Force committee makeup: