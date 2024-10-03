Houston Texans 2024 First Quarter Report Card

With a 17 game NFL season, the math is no longer clean when it comes to doing evaluations and power rankings at the various quarter poles of the season, but for purposes of evaluating the Texans, these first four games feel like an appropriate spot to stop and take a breath, and assess what's been accomplished (and NOT accomplished.)On the one hand, the Texans are 3-1, and if the playoffs started today, they'd be guaranteed two home playoff games, if they were to win in the first round. On the other hand, they seem hellbent on setting the NFL record for penalties in a season by the end of November. So let's do this, tough-teacher-style! Here is my report card for the Houston Texans, four games in and with a massive battle with Buffalo coming this Sunday:Statistically, Stroud hasn't jumped off the charts. His most prolific stat is passing yards, where he is fourth in the league. He is a respectable 12th in QBR, and the offense really hasn't been the fireworks we anticipated in the preseason. So why does he get the highest grade on the team? Because Stroud excels despite a poor running game and shoddy pass protection, and his leadership traits are off the charts. Without Stroud, this team is 0-4.Joe Mixon's historic 159 yard performance in Week 1 is what's keeping this grade moderately average. The running game has been pedestrian, if not poor, outside of Week 1. I think it's more about the blocking than the backs. Dare Ogunbowale's performance on the final drive of the win over the Jaguars was very underrated.Dalton Schultz has been largely quiet this season, thus far, and he will never be a good enough blocker to make up for being invisible in the passing game. Rookie Cade Stover has had some moments, good and bad, but I think he will be fine.Nico Collins is the best wide receiver in the NFL, so far this season, leading all other NFL receivers by a minimum of 100 yards receiving. Newly acquired Stefon Diggs is off to a decent start statistically, but his presence against zone defenses has opened up things for Collins. Tank Dell is due for a breakout game. This group is made up of several willing blockers, as well.When you look at the Texans' penalty issues, the epicenter of the problem is in the offensive line, where they've just been one big parade of false starts, illegal formations, and holding penalties. Leading the parade, literally, is left tackle Laremy Tunsil, who leads all of football with 11 penalties. The interior of the line has allowed far too much pressure on Stroud, and aside from the opener against the Colts, the line has not run blocked well.Danielle Hunter and Will Anderson are among the league leaders in pressuring quarterbacks, but it hasn't fully translated into a slew of sacks yet. The interior of the defensive line has been solid against the run for most of the season.This is basically a two person grade, as Azeez Al-Shaair and Henry To'o To'o are the only linebackers who have played more than a handful of snaps all season. Both have been very solid this season, and A;-Shaair has established himself as the vocal leader of the defense.Derek Stingley, Jr. is off to a nice start in his quest to make his first Pro Bowl. Rookie Kamari Lassiter has had a few rookie moments, but has had some decent luck with opposing quarterbacks missing deep throws. The safety play has been spotty, and Jalen Pitre playing in the slot as a nickel back has been great in run support but remains an Achilles heel against slot receivers.Ka'imi Fairbairn has been the best kicker in football. Tommy Townsend has been just fine as the punter. The reason the grade is as low as it is is because two massive special teams gaffes — blocked punt against the Colts, muffed punt against the Jags — are reasons those games were even close.The repeated penalties fall on DeMeco Ryans in some fashion, even if they're being committed by grown men who know better. Ryans' team has not really shown a killer instinct over the year-plus that he's been here, but they've shown an amazing survival instinct in close games. Offensively, Bobby Slowik still hasn't crafted a decent run game.