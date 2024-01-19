Astros Sign All-Star Closer Josh Hader to 5-Year $95 Million Deal

Josh Hader in 2023. pic.twitter.com/BL4pLt4yAS — Michael Schwab (@michaelschwab13) January 19, 2024

Well, that came out of (the bullpen in) left field. For all the moaning and kvetching from Astros fans over the winter about the team not signing anyone of significance and Jim Crane being cheap we ask, are you not entertained?On Friday, the Astros signed Josh Hader, arguably the best closer in baseball, to a five-year, $95 million deal, which includes a no-trade clause. It is the biggest free agent deal Crane has ever handed out. Hader, who will turn 30 in April, put up a minute 1.28 ERA with 85 strikeouts, 30 walks and 33 saves in 56.1 innings pitched for San Diego in 2023. Look at these ridiculous numbers he put up from Baseball Savant.The immediate question beyond, "Damn, am I an idiot for thinking Jim Crane was a cheapskate?" is what does this mean for Ryan Pressly. The 35-year-old closer was very good last year, but he's no Hader. That likely moves him back to setup man along with Bryan Abreu.With Kendall Graveman out for the season with an injury and three of their regular relievers including Hector Neris gone in free agency, Hader automatically shores up their seventh, eighth and ninth innings. He also is a bullpen lefty, something the Astros have seemed almost allergic to over the last 10 years.There will be more to discuss as pitchers and catchers report less than a month from today, but, for now, the Astros are clearly all in on another title and hope Hader will be their ninth inning ace.