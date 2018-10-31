Your Halloween Costume Might Need to Include an Umbrella

If this is what the table looks like in your house late tonight, and you don't have kids, blame the weather.

Halloween in Houston is always a crap shoot. The record high on October 31 is 88 degrees (that happened four times) and the record low is a frigid 29 back in 1993. In 2015, we got over five inches of rain while others have been bone dry. Ideally, when trick or treaters hit the streets, the temperatures are cool and the skies are clear. Unfortunately, it is unlikely either will be truth this year.

As a cold front approaches Houston on Wednesday night, not only will it be muggy (low to mid 80s with nearly 100 percent humidity), but there is a very real chance of rain and potentially thunderstorms with hail and heavy downpours.