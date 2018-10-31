 


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram
    Follow http://instagram.com/houstonpress
  • Google Plus
If this is what the table looks like in your house late tonight, and you don't have kids, blame the weather.
If this is what the table looks like in your house late tonight, and you don't have kids, blame the weather.
Photo by Jim, the Photographer via Flickr

Your Halloween Costume Might Need to Include an Umbrella

Jeff Balke | October 31, 2018 | 5:00am
AA

Halloween in Houston is always a crap shoot. The record high on October 31 is 88 degrees (that happened four times) and the record low is a frigid 29 back in 1993. In 2015, we got over five inches of rain while others have been bone dry. Ideally, when trick or treaters hit the streets, the temperatures are cool and the skies are clear. Unfortunately, it is unlikely either will be truth this year.

As a cold front approaches Houston on Wednesday night, not only will it be muggy (low to mid 80s with nearly 100 percent humidity), but there is a very real chance of rain and potentially thunderstorms with hail and heavy downpours.

Most of the rain should work its way into the area between around 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., so areas to the south of downtown might be able to get the kiddos out to make the rounds early enough to avoid nary a sprinkle. Folks to the north and west might not be so lucky.

Unfortunately, the situation is still rather unpredictable and given Houston's size, it's hard to pinpoint where exactly the storms will hit and with the greatest intensity. Safe to say that by the time the front passes late Wednesday night, most of the region will have gotten at least a bit of rain, others a great deal more. Timing, as they say, is everything. Hopefully, the rain will let up long enough for kids to safely procure some candy. They sure as hell better. I can't return all these damn Snickers.

 
Jeff Balke is a writer, editor, photographer, tech expert and native Houstonian. He has written for a wide range of publications and co-authored the official 50th anniversary book for the Houston Rockets.

Recommended for You

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2018 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send: