Your Halloween Costume Might Need to Include an Umbrella

Halloween in Houston is always a crap shoot. The record high on October 31 is 88 degrees (that happened four times) and the record low is a frigid 29 back in 1993. In 2015, we got over five inches of rain while others have been bone dry. Ideally, when trick or treaters hit the streets, the temperatures are cool and the skies are clear. Unfortunately, it is unlikely either will be truth this year.
As a cold front approaches Houston on Wednesday night, not only will it be muggy (low to mid 80s with nearly 100 percent humidity), but there is a very real chance of rain and potentially thunderstorms with hail and heavy downpours.
Most of the rain should work its way into the area between around 5 p.m. and 10 p.m., so areas to the south of downtown might be able to get the kiddos out to make the rounds early enough to avoid nary a sprinkle. Folks to the north and west might not be so lucky.
Unfortunately, the situation is still rather unpredictable and given Houston's size, it's hard to pinpoint where exactly the storms will hit and with the greatest intensity. Safe to say that by the time the front passes late Wednesday night, most of the region will have gotten at least a bit of rain, others a great deal more. Timing, as they say, is everything. Hopefully, the rain will let up long enough for kids to safely procure some candy. They sure as hell better. I can't return all these damn Snickers.
