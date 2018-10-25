Rockets Struggle with Injuries, Chemistry Early in the Season

The Rockets fell 100-89 to Utah on Wednesday night, by far their worst offensive effort of the season. They were missing Chris Paul to the second game of his suspension for the fight in LA and James Ennis was out with a strained hamstring (more on that in a second), but they did close to within five in the fourth until — wait for it — James Harden went down with — wait for it — a hamstring injury.

What is with the hamstring problems in Houston? The Rockets were literally a Paul hamstring away from the Finals last season. It feels like about half the Houston Texans have had an injury to that posterior thigh injury. Is it something in the water?