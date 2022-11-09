Harris County Bonds Pass, Funding Safety and Public Work Projects

The Harris County bond proposals, providing funding for parks, safety measures and infrastructure support appeared to be on their way to passing in Tuesday’s elections.

The Harris County bond proposals, providing funding for parks, safety measures and infrastructure support all passed in Tuesday’s elections. Bond B and C passed with a wide margin, while Bond A passed on a smaller margin of approval. This Bond still saw 55 percent of voters approving it, against the 44 percent who voted against it.

The $1.2 million total will be divvied up to each of the county’s four precincts, with each one receiving $220 million in funds.

The first proposal dedicates at least $100 million to public safety facilities, the second gives a minimum of $900 million to transportation infrastructure and safety measures, and the third sets around $200 million to go to construction and park maintenance.

These funds will go toward capital expenditures, not day-to-day operations. The responsibility falls in the hands of the Commissioners Court to decide which projects this bond will be providing the funds for.

With this bond passed, the property tax impact is estimated $0.012 per $100 of assessed value. For the average homeowner of a $300,000 house this will result in a $32 property tax increase per year.