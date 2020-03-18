The Rumor Mill is Wrong. Coronavirus Testing Sites in Harris County Are Not Ready Yet.

Harris County Public Health authorities say they believe some people think the coronavirus testing sites they're putting up at several locations will be ready to go today, March 18.
That is not the case. This is what Ready Harris News from the county had to say:
Despite reports, the sites are NOT scheduled to open on March 18. Please do not show up to a location you may have heard is a testing site. You will NOT be tested for COVID-19, and your presence could unintentionally put others at risk, cause delays, and interrupt the healthcare professionals who are working expeditiously to open the testing sites.
Anyone currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact their healthcare provider. Harris County residents without access to healthcare can call the triage line for COVID-19-related questions at 713-634-1110 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., 7 days a week.
For more information on COVID-19, please go to www.readyharris.com or www.hcphtx.org.
