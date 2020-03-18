 
Support us


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • Sign Up
    Log In
  •  
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Instagram

Houston's independent source of local news and culture

4
The coronavirus testing site workers are setting up in the Butler Sports Complex in Houston. But they're not taking visitors yet.
The coronavirus testing site workers are setting up in the Butler Sports Complex in Houston. But they're not taking visitors yet.
Photo by Reggie Mathalone

The Rumor Mill is Wrong. Coronavirus Testing Sites in Harris County Are Not Ready Yet.

Margaret Downing | March 18, 2020 | 8:35am
AA

Harris County Public Health authorities say they believe some people think the coronavirus testing sites they're putting up at several locations will be ready to go today, March 18.

That is not the case. This is what Ready Harris News from the county had to say:

Despite reports, the sites are NOT scheduled to open on March 18. Please do not show up to a location you may have heard is a testing site. You will NOT be tested for COVID-19, and your presence could unintentionally put others at risk, cause delays, and interrupt the healthcare professionals who are working expeditiously to open the testing sites.

Anyone currently experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should contact their healthcare provider. Harris County residents without access to healthcare can call the triage line for COVID-19-related questions at 713-634-1110 from 9 a.m.-7 p.m., 7 days a week.

For more information on COVID-19, please go to www.readyharris.com or www.hcphtx.org.

Related Stories

 
Margaret Downing is the editor-in-chief who oversees the Houston Press newsroom and its online publication. She frequently writes on a wide range of subjects.

Trending News

Powered by SailThru

Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy

©2020 Houston Press, LP. All rights reserved.

CALIFORNIA RESIDENTS: California Privacy Policy | California Collection Notice | Do Not Sell My Info

We use cookies to collect and analyze information on site performance and usage, and to enhance and customize content and advertisements. By clicking 'X' or continuing to use the site, you agree to allow cookies to be placed. To find out more, visit our cookies policy and our privacy policy.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >