Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo Says She Is, In Fact, A Nerd

Houston politics update:

Harris County Judge @LinaHidalgoTX posts a picture with her fiancé, Houston Mayor @whitmire_john comments that "he sure looks like a nerd" pic.twitter.com/SrCNCVMfwP — Scott Braddock (@scottbraddock) June 25, 2024

Storm quarrels among local officials continue: pic.twitter.com/sE1BhpzQV2 — Dylan McGuinness (@dylmcguinness) May 17, 2024

Top of the list of the Harris County Commissioners Court agenda Tuesday: Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo publicly declared that she, too, like her husband-to-be, is a nerd — two peas in a pod.Hidalgo’s announcement came in response to Houston Mayor John Whitmire's Facebook comment that Hidalgo’s fiancé looked like a nerd.“Whether or not he meant it in jest and whether or not he meant for it to be public. I am glad that he has removed it,” Hidalgo said during a press conference on Tuesday. “But, I actually spot my fiancé back there and not only is he a nerd, I am a nerd, too, and I can’t wait for us to get married.”Scott Braddock, journalist with the Quorum Report and political analyst, shared a screenshot of Whitmire’s interaction with Hidalgo’s post celebrating her bridal shower. The comment from the mayor’s verified account has since been deleted.This is not the first time Whitmire has left a remark on a fellow politician’s page and then subsequently deleted it. Whitmire commented “silly” on a post of Harris County Precinct 1 Commissioner Rodney Ellis and former Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner surveying damage from the derecho in May.According to reports, a spokesperson from Whitmire’s office said the comment was meant to be lighthearted and not inflict harm. They added that he wanted to congratulate the couple and wish them well.Hidalgo announced in January that she was engaged to attorney David James, who works for the Austin-based law firm Edwards Law.