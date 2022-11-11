Support Us

Harris County Republicans May Sue Over Paper Ballot Shortage

November 11, 2022 10:45AM

Andy Taylor addresses a crowd at the press conference on Thursday. Screenshot/ KHOU 11
The Harris County Republican Party on Thursday announced that they plan to sue the Harris County Elections Office over the paper shortages certain polling locations faced on Election Day.

Andy Taylor, the Harris County GOP's legal counsel, said new elections administrator Clifford Tatum ran the election poorly which resulted in the GOP investigating these paper shortages. Taylor claimed that many of these paper shortages occurred in Republican precincts. He stated that this could impact the overall election results.

"If you run the math and there were 350 people turned away form the polls, not allowed to vote and you have 782 polling locations, it is not a leap of logic to believe that we are going to be in the tens of thousands of people who are wrongfully turned away," Taylor said at a press conference on Thursday.

Harris County Democratic party chair Odus Evbagharu countered Taylor's claims, stating that these voting difficulties were experienced in Houston's predominantly Latino East End. 
